Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
20.01.2025 12:48 Uhr
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Issuer Notice to Noteholders

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Issuer Notice to Noteholders

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

20 January 2025

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95

RIS Announcement - Issuer Notice to Noteholders

The Issuer Notice to Noteholders is available on the following link:

2025 RIS Announcement - Issuer Notice to Noteholders (2025 Amendments)

For further information please contact:

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com



2025 RIS Announcement - Issuer Notice to Noteholders 2025 Amendments
