Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Issuer Notice to Noteholders
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20
20 January 2025
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95
RIS Announcement - Issuer Notice to Noteholders
The Issuer Notice to Noteholders is available on the following link:
2025 RIS Announcement - Issuer Notice to Noteholders (2025 Amendments)
For further information please contact:
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
