Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 17 January 2025 were:

635.69p Capital only
653.27p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 500,000 Ordinary shares on 17th January 2025, the Company has 84,421,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 18,788,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


