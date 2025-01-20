BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 January 2025 were:

228.03p Capital only

228.46p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 28,503 ordinary shares on 16th January 2025, the Company has 69,865,389 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,495,916 shares which are held in Treasury.