Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US42237K5083 Scorpius Holdings Inc. 20.01.2025 US42237K6073 Scorpius Holdings Inc. 21.01.2025 Tausch 20:1
|16:39
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|06:00
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2025
|Das Instrument BRA AU000000BVS9 BRAVURA SOLUTIONS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2025 The instrument BRA AU000000BVS9 BRAVURA SOLUTIONS EQUITY...
|Fr
|Scorpius Holdings, Inc.: Scorpius Holdings Cancels Planned Reverse Stock Split
|Do
|Scorpius Holdings, Inc.: Scorpius Holdings Announces Reverse Stock Split
|DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) ("Scorpius" or "the Company"), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")...
|Do
|Scorpius Holdings, Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCORPIUS HOLDINGS INC
|0,322
|-15,82 %