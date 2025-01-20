Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109.3m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 11.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.4 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.2 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.9 5 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.6 6 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.4 7 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 8 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.4 9 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.3 10 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2.2 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.1 12 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.0 13 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.0 14 Orange Communication Services France 1.9 15 RTX Industrials United States 1.9 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 17 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.6 18 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1.6 19 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.5 20 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1.5 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 22 Intel Information Technology United States 1.2 23 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.1 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.9 25 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 0.9 26 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 0.8 27 Kalmar Industrials Finland 0.8 28 Danieli Industrials Italy 0.7 29 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 0.4 Total equity investments 65.7 Cash and other net assets 34.3 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2024

% of Net Assets United Kingdom 18.1 Europe ex UK 16.2 Japan 13.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.4 Americas: Direct Equities 6.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.0 Cash and other net assets 34.3 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 11.9 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.4 Financials: Direct Equities 2.2 Total Financials 21.5 Industrials 11.8 Consumer Staples 10.1 Consumer Discretionary 5.9 Energy 5.0 Communication Services 3.3 Health Care 2.9 Information Technology 2.8 Materials 2.4 Cash and other net assets 34.3 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

20 January 2025