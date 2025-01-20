Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 17:00 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2024

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 December 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109.3m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

11.9

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.4

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.2

4

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

2.9

5

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.6

6

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.4

7

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.4

8

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.4

9

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.3

10

Lloyds Banking Group

Financials

United Kingdom

2.2

11

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.1

12

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.0

13

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.0

14

Orange

Communication Services

France

1.9

15

RTX

Industrials

United States

1.9

16

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.7

17

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.6

18

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

1.6

19

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.5

20

Whitbread

Consumer Discretionary

United Kingdom

1.5

21

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.4

22

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.2

23

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.1

24

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.9

25

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

0.9

26

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

0.8

27

Kalmar

Industrials

Finland

0.8

28

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

0.7

29

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

0.4

Total equity investments

65.7

Cash and other net assets

34.3

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 December 2024

% of Net Assets

United Kingdom

18.1

Europe ex UK

16.2

Japan

13.9

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.4

Americas: Direct Equities

6.1

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.0

Cash and other net assets

34.3

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 December 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

11.9

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.4

Financials: Direct Equities

2.2

Total Financials

21.5

Industrials

11.8

Consumer Staples

10.1

Consumer Discretionary

5.9

Energy

5.0

Communication Services

3.3

Health Care

2.9

Information Technology

2.8

Materials

2.4

Cash and other net assets

34.3

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

20 January 2025


