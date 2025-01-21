LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Labor market data from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.3 percent in the three months to November.At 4.00 am ET, harmonized inflation data is due from Iceland.At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is expected to fall to 15.2 in January from 15.7 in December.In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Croatia.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX