DeFinity Markets Joins EY Ahead of Series A

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets®, the first full-stack institutional digital asset matching and settlement platform for fiat and digital assets has become an EY client and completed the EY FinTech growth programme, aimed at supporting the most promising scaling FinTechs in the UK.

After a rigorous selection process, participants were invited to engage in sessions and cover crucial topics for scaling companies including tax, regulation, international expansion, and fundraising, delivered by EY professionals. These are designed to help companies grow smarter and connect impactfully. EY believes the companies have what it takes to scale exponentially and shape the UK FinTech and Financial Services sector in the years ahead.

Tom Bull, EY FinTech Growth Leader comments: "EY is committed to helping founders of start-ups and scale-ups as they advance in the FinTech industry. The UK's FinTech sector is a source of exceptional talent and innovative businesses, including those we've welcomed into our fourth cohort. We're proud of the potential within this group and look forward to providing the support they need to grow and succeed. I'm personally excited to collaborate with these companies and see how they will shape the future of FinTech."

Having achieved it's Jersey VASP status recently, DeFinity Markets has all the elements of its innovative market leading solution in place and is now going live with its full operating model. This delivers a fit for purpose solution catering to the need of the Institutional Markets.

Chris Park, Chief Risk Officer of DeFinity Markets, said "We are delighted to be part of this exciting program and we believe being an EY client can help fully prepare our organization for the next stage of growth. The path of development for the digital asset markets is strong and exciting for our business which is laying the foundations for asset class expansion."

DeFinity Markets has worked with the world's leading Financial Institutions, Regulators and Financial Institutions since inception to help create an ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of digital assets. The opportunity to engage with EY is another exiting step on this path towards series A and a focused global expansion.

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology offering unprecedented digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio. The DeFinity management team has applied decades of knowledge of traditional financial markets to create the DeFinity ECN with direct market access. Platform participants can transact fiat FX trades with the digital asset's component completed on the DeFinity ECN. The ECN is custody-agnostic and provides FIX API access, a standardized rulebook powered by an embedded AML/KYC framework. We aggregate quotes from market makers on which qualified clients can transact digital assets. DeFinity offers access to liquidity across all major digital assets, including stable coins. The DeFinity ECN supports fiat currencies including GBP, EUR, USD crosses supported by an integrated fiat on and off-ramp gateway.

