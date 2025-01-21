CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.6681 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.1039 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6593 and 1.1055, respectively.The aussie edged down to 0.6209 against the U.S. dollar, from an early more than a 2-week high of 0.6289.Against the yen, the aussie dropped to 96.83 from Monday's closing value of 97.52.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.60 against the greenback and 94.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX