TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or TSMC (TSM) resumed operations at all cites after workers were evacuated following an earthquake, reports said citing an emailed statement.The company said, 'Post-earthquake structural inspections have been completed at all sites, confirming that the structures are safe and operations are gradually resuming. Currently, the water supply, power, and workplace safety systems are functioning normally and all TSMC's sites are operating. Detailed inspections and impact assessments are ongoing.'A midnight 6.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Taiwan, centred on a mountainous rural area, had caused minor damage, while Taiwan's fire department said 27 people were treated in hospital for their injuries.Following the incident, the major supplier of advanced chips to tech majors Apple and Nvidia and others had evacuated workers at some sites in central and southern Taiwan as a precaution.TSMC reportedly said its construction sites were unaffected and continued regular operations after doing environmental safety checks.While reporting fourth-quarter results last week, Wendell Huang, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, had stated that its business in the fourth quarter was supported by strong demand, and moving into first quarter 2025, its business is expected to be impacted by smartphone seasonality, partially offset by continued growth in AI-related demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX