BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar fell to 0.5622 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-week high of 0.5689.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 87.60 and 1.8421 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.21 and 1.8343, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX