Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share options ("Options") for a total of 5,400,000 common shares without par value at a price of 20 Canadian cents per common share in the share capital of the Company. The Options have been exercised by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and other contractors per the table below, for an aggregate cash consideration of C$1,080,000.

In addition to the 5,400,000 common shares issued for cash, 2,742,758 common shares were issued to Directors and PDMRs of the Company at 20 Canadian cents each on a net settlement basis as permitted under the Rules of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 2022.

Application has been made for 8,142,758 shares (the "New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") on January 24, 2025. The New Shares will also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and rank pari passu to existing shares.

Following the Admission, Thor Explorations' issued share capital will consist of 664,244,710 common shares and the Directors and PDMRs will hold a 12.06% interest in the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Details of Director or PDMR exercising options:

Director or PDMR name Position Number of options exercised Number of shares received Segun Lawson CEO & President 4,500,000 2,501,360 Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd* - 2,500,000 1,894,352 Adrian Coates Non-Executive Chairman 1,500,000 356,930 Kayode Aderinokun Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 Collin Ellison Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 Julian Barnes Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 394,352 Alfred Gilman Group Exploration Manager 750,000 295,764 Other contractors

700,000 700,000 TOTAL

12,950,000 8,142,758

*Mr James Philip, COO is the beneficial owner of Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd.

Following these transactions the following Directors will hold in excess of a 3% interest in Common Shares in the Company :

Director or PDMR name Number Common Shares % interest Segun Lawson 31,618,905 4.76% Folorunso Adeoye 22,349,721 3.36% Kayode Aderinokun 22,203,007 3.34%

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Segun Lawson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status CEO & President b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (cash and stock settled)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20 cents

4,500,000 (2) Shares to be received Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 2,501,360 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd* 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status *Mr James Philip, COO is the beneficial owner of Rebus Financial Consulting Ltd. b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (cash and stock settled)



Price(s)

Volume(s)



20 cents

2,500,000

(2) Shares to be received

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A

1,894,352

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adrian Coates 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (cash and stock settled)



Price(s) Volume(s)

20 cents

1,500,000



(2) Shares to be received (net of tax liability)

Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A

356,930



d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kayode Aderinokun 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (cash settled)



Price(s) Volume(s)

20 cents

1,000,000



(2) Shares to be received

Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A

1,000,000

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Collin Ellison 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (cash settled) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 cents

1,000,000

(2) Shares to be received Price(s) Volume(s) N/A

1,000,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Julian Barnes 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (stock settled) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 cents

1,000,000 (2) Shares to be received (net of tax liability) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A

394,352

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alfred Gilman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Exploration Manager b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Common Shares of no par value b) Nature of the transaction(s) Acquisition of common shares via exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) (1) Exercise of options (stock settled) Price(s) Volume(s) 20 cents

750,000

(2) Shares to be received Price(s) Volume(s) N/A

295,764

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price Option exercise as above e) Date of the transaction January 16, 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

