Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

21 January 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 August 2024.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

Portfolio comprised of 15 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (31 May 2024: 15)

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £15,167,798 (31 May 2024: £16,249,689)

NAV per share has decreased to 82.02 pence in the quarter (31 May 2024: 87.87 pence per share)

Key Developments in the quarter:

Capital for Colleagues completed a second partial disposal of its holding in Computer Application Services Limited to Harrock Capital Growth (owned by Bill Ainscough, a non-executive Director of the Company), and TJ Morris (investments) Limited, a significant shareholder in C4C, in equal proportions, for total cash consideration of £299,200.

During the period, C4C also made follow on loans of £293,294 to four investee companies, to support their working capital requirements.

Valuations have been reduced for some earlier stage investments reflecting the challenging and uncertain environment for fund raising in the UK Private Equity and Venture Capital marketplace.

As at 31 August 2024, the Company had cash balances of £1,238,709. The Company has no debt.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 31 August 2024, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £14,229,385 andcomprised 15 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £7,768,983; 54.60% of Portfolio) Construction & Materials Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited Carpenter Oak Group Limited TPS Investment Holdings Limited Engineering Morris Commercial Limited Support Services Hire and Supplies Limited Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited Flow Control Company Limited The Security Awareness Group Limited Rapid Retail Limited Leisure & Travel (value: £464,945; 3.27% of Portfolio) Recreational Services The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited Media (value: £450,213; 3.16% of Portfolio) Exhibition Centres The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited Technology (value: £5,545,244; 38.97% of Portfolio) Software & Computer Services Bright Ascension Limited Computer Application Services Limited Craft Prospect Limited EO MSP Holdings Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £49.8 million (£53.0 million) per annum and support approximately 370 (360) jobs.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 August 2024

Cost: £9,790,455

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £14,229,385

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

