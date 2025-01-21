Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

Finanznachrichten News

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

21 January 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 August 2024.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

  • Portfolio comprised of 15 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (31 May 2024: 15)
  • Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £15,167,798 (31 May 2024: £16,249,689)
  • NAV per share has decreased to 82.02 pence in the quarter (31 May 2024: 87.87 pence per share)

Key Developments in the quarter:

  • Capital for Colleagues completed a second partial disposal of its holding in Computer Application Services Limited to Harrock Capital Growth (owned by Bill Ainscough, a non-executive Director of the Company), and TJ Morris (investments) Limited, a significant shareholder in C4C, in equal proportions, for total cash consideration of £299,200.
  • During the period, C4C also made follow on loans of £293,294 to four investee companies, to support their working capital requirements.
  • Valuations have been reduced for some earlier stage investments reflecting the challenging and uncertain environment for fund raising in the UK Private Equity and Venture Capital marketplace.

As at 31 August 2024, the Company had cash balances of £1,238,709. The Company has no debt.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 31 August 2024, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £14,229,385 andcomprised 15 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £7,768,983; 54.60% of Portfolio)

Construction & Materials

Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited

Carpenter Oak Group Limited

TPS Investment Holdings Limited

Engineering

Morris Commercial Limited

Support Services

Hire and Supplies Limited

Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited

Flow Control Company Limited

The Security Awareness Group Limited

Rapid Retail Limited

Leisure & Travel (value: £464,945; 3.27% of Portfolio)

Recreational Services

The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited

Media (value: £450,213; 3.16% of Portfolio)

Exhibition Centres

The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited

Technology (value: £5,545,244; 38.97% of Portfolio)

Software & Computer Services

Bright Ascension Limited

Computer Application Services Limited

Craft Prospect Limited

EO MSP Holdings Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £49.8 million (£53.0 million) per annum and support approximately 370 (360) jobs.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 August 2024

Cost: £9,790,455

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £14,229,385

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.