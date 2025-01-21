DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7350.8481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7919337 CODE: JARI LN ISIN: LU2233156749

January 21, 2025 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)