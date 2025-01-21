Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
21.01.25
11:35 Uhr
17,890 Euro
-0,205
-1,13 %
21.01.2025 10:31 Uhr
Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR600 m - Second tranche of up to EUR400 m applied for

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR600 m - Second tranche of up to EUR400 m applied for 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR600 m - Second tranche of up to EUR400 m applied for 
21-Jan-2025 / 09:58 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- 38,837,806 shares in total repurchased (3.278% of share capital) 
   -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "The completion of the first tranche is an important step towards our target of 
  returning at least 70% of our net result to our shareholders for the 2024 financial year." 
Commerzbank AG successfully completed the first tranche of its third share buyback programme on Monday, 20 January 
2025. The Bank began the buyback on 7 November 2024. Since then, Commerzbank has repurchased a total of 38,837,806 of 
its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) in the amount of around EUR600 m at an average price of around EUR15.45 per share. This 
corresponds to 3.278% of the Bank's share capital. 
"The completion of the first tranche of EUR600 m is an important step towards our target of returning at least 70% of our 
net result to our shareholders for the 2024 financial year," said Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp. "We have already 
applied for approval to the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency for a second tranche of up to EUR400 m. 
In the coming years, we aim to further increase the capital return to our shareholders." 
For the 2024 financial year, the capital return will include a dividend as well as the share buyback consisting of two 
tranches. 
With a planned volume of up to EUR1 bn, the third buyback programme is the largest in Commerzbank's history. As part of 
its first share buyback programme, the Bank repurchased a total of 12,134,305 shares for around EUR122 m at an average 
price of around EUR10.05 per share in June 2023. The buyback was part of the capital return for the 2022 financial year, 
amounting to a total of around EUR370 m. Commerzbank carried out the second share buyback programme between 10 January 
and 5 March 2024. During this period, the Bank repurchased a total of 55,554,320 shares with a volume of around EUR600 m 
at an average price of around EUR10.80 per share. The second buyback was part of the capital return for the 2023 
financial year, amounting to a total of around EUR1 bn. 
 
Press contact 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 
Kathrin Jones +49 69 9353-45687 
Investor contact 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 
Michael Klein +49 69 9353-47703 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups. In addition, it supports private and small-business customers in Germany with more than EUR400 bn assets under 
management. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a 
comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and 
is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the 
German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank 
supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected 
future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its 
customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its 
branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private 
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 371882 
EQS News ID:  2071753 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071753&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 03:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
