Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 12:12 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Office Harry Theoharis: Harry Theoharis Announces Candidacy for Secretary General of UN Tourism

Finanznachrichten News

Presents programme for reform and transformation of the key UN agency at FITUR 2025

Gains key endorsement from African Tourism Board

MADRID, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the slogan "reform to transform, unite to grow,"Harry Theoharis officially launched his candidacy for the Secretary General of UN Tourism this week at the FITUR tourism conference in Madrid.

Mr Theoharis, who has an impressive track record in organizational and technological transformation in the public sector, will be presenting his initiatives to improve the transparency, accountability and efficiency of UN Tourism in order to bring more value to member states and to the global tourism community.

Harry Theoharis, Candidate for Secretary-General of UN Tourism

Introducing his candidacy, Mr Theoharis said: "Together we will make UN Tourism prosperous and purposeful: an equitable, inclusive, and regenerative force for good that truly represents its Member States and drives positive change across the sector."

Addressing the issues of transparency and the divisions among Member States that have undermined UN Tourism's work and credibility in recent years, Mr Theoharis presents himself as a bridge-builder determined to return the governance of UN Tourism to its members:"UN Tourism is an agency of the United Nations, and the Secretary General must serve the interests of the members before his or her own. I will ensure that the organs of governance fulfil their role freely, uniting and empowering Member States to pioneer bold policies for shared prosperity and maximize our contribution to reach the Sustainable Development Goals."

Mr Theoharis's first priority as Secretary-General will be to reform the organization to ensure greater transparency and accountability. This will be achieved through a series of initiatives to set clear, measurable governance standards and metrics, publish regular reports, conduct independent audits, and launch a centralized, publicly accessible platform that provides real-time data on project outcomes, financial performance, and progress against goals.

Mr Theoharis's programme and key initiatives have already received enthusiastic support from member states and multilateral tourism organizations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Last week, the African Tourism Board officially announced its endorsement of Harry Theoharis as a candidate for the Secretary-General of the UN Tourism. Theoharis's engagement with Africa has focused on promoting investment, education, and sustainability while enhancing the continent's global tourism market share. As Africa's tourism potential continues to grow, the African Tourism Board sees Theoharis as a pivotal figure to advance the continent's interests globally.

This week, he will continue to meet with tourism ministers from many other countries during FITUR in Madrid: "I am looking forward to meeting many of my colleagues from members states as we celebrate together UN Tourism's 50th anniversary in Madrid. As a world reference for tourism best practice and home to UN Tourism, Spain has much to offer our global community, and I look forward to increasing the collaboration between UN Tourism and its host member state."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602530/Harry_Theoharis.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harry-theoharis-announces-candidacy-for-secretary-general-of-un-tourism-302356070.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.