BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased further in December to the highest level in eight months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.The registered jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in December from 5.0 percent in November. Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since April, when it was 5.6 percent.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.5 percent.There were 91,563 registered unemployed people in December, compared to 89,897 in November.During December, the total number of employed persons was 1.71 million, a decrease of 0.1 percent over the month.During the January to December period, as compared to the same period of the previous year, the total number of employed persons increased by 1.9 percent, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX