BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 20 January 2025 were:

226.40p Capital only

226.82p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 11,983 ordinary shares on 20th January 2025, the Company has 69,853,406 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,507,899 shares which are held in Treasury.