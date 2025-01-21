Anzeige
21.01.2025 12:54 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 January 2025 were:

207.74c Capital only USD (cents)
168.97p Capital only Sterling (pence)
208.54c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
169.63p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.


