WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $582 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $492 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $582 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.72 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX