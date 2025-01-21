BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024
Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
21 January 2025
