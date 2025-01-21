Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
21.01.2025 13:16 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

21 January 2025



