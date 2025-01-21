BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024



Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2024 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



21 January 2025