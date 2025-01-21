Anzeige
21.01.2025 14:07 Uhr
21.01.2025 14:07 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Holdings in Company 
21-Jan-2025 / 12:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BFYYL325 
Issuer Name 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
M&G Plc 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
20-Jan-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
21-Jan-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 25.956704       0.000000            25.956704   38830132 
or reached 
Position of previous      26.826436       0.000000            26.826436 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BFYYL325                   38830132                    25.956704 
Sub Total 8.A       38830132                     25.956704%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                   % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is    financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person                    higher than the    equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                       notifiable threshold notifiable threshold      threshold 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent company)    25.956704                      25.956704% 
       M&G Corporate Holdings Limited 
M&G Plc    (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G 20.933149                      20.933149% 
       Plc) 
       Prudential Portfolio Management 
M&G Plc    Group Limited (wholly owned   20.933149                      20.933149% 
       subsidiary of M&G Corporate 
       Holdings Limited) 
       M&G Group Regulated Entity 
M&G Plc    Holding Company Limited (wholly 5.023556                       5.023556% 
       owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 
       M&G Group Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group     5.023556                       5.023556% 
       Regulated Entity Holding 
       Company Limited) 
       M&G FA Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group     5.023556                       5.023556% 
       Limited) 
       M&G Investment Management 
M&G Plc    Limited (wholly owned      5.023556                       5.023556% 
       subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  371905 
EQS News ID:  2071895 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071895&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 07:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
