Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 January 2025 was 372.18p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 January 2025


