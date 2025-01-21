Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual January Micro-Cap Conference

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 22-23, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Rectitude Holdings Ltd (RECT)

*****

9:15-9:45

Rezolve AI (RZLV)

Alico (ALCO)

10:00-10:30

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Flotek Industries (FTK)

10:45-11:15

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

*****

11:30-12:00

*****

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

12:15-12:45

*****

Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)

1:00-1:30

374Water Inc. (SCWO)

Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL)

1:45-2:15

*****

*****

2:30-3:00

NN Inc. (NNBR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

3:15-3:45

SBC Medical Group Inc (SBC)

Flexsteel (FLXS)

4:00-4:30

Locafy Limited (LCFY)

*****

1x1s Only

(22nd)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT)

Meritage Hospitality (MHGU)

*****

*All Times EST

Thursday, January 23, 2025 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

REE Automotive (REE)

9:15-9:45

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY)

10:00-10:30

Solar Alliance Energy Inc (SOLR)

10:45-11:15

*****

11:30-12:00

Outbrain (OB)

12:15-12:45

Digihost Technology (DGHI)

1:00-1:30

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

1:45-2:15

Cibus (CBUS)

1x1s Only

(23 rd )

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

GoHealth (GOCO)

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT)

Meritage Hospitality (MHGU)

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
