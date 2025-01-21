CoinDesk Indices: Introducing CoinDesk 80: Diversified Exposure to Digital Assets Beyond the Top 20

Bullish Exchange Launches CoinDesk 80 Index Perpetual Futures

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk Indices is proud to announce the launch of the CoinDesk 80 Index, designed to track the performance of the next 80 leading digital assets after the CoinDesk 20 Index. This innovative index provides seamless and diversified exposure to the evolving digital asset landscape, meeting the growing demand from institutional trading firms for liquidity on a larger breadth of digital assets.

As the digital asset market matures, institutional participation continues to accelerate. Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities beyond bitcoin and ether to diversify their portfolios. Since its debut in January 2024, the CoinDesk 20 Index has become the industry benchmark for larger-cap digital assets, driving over $12 billion in total trading volume and underpinning more than a dozen investment products globally. The CoinDesk 80 Index builds on this success by capturing the next tier of large and liquid digital assets.

To support this launch, Bullish Exchange, one of the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchanges, has listed a CoinDesk 80 Index Perpetual Futures Contract (CD80/USDC-PERP). Bullish, which has surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume since its launch in November 2021, continues to expand its offerings to meet institutional and retail demand. In 2H 2024, the platform recorded average daily trading volumes exceeding $2 billion.

Maxime Seiler, CEO, STS Digital Ltd, Bermuda said, "The CoinDesk 80 Index Perpetual Future will enable us to efficiently manage market exposure arising from our wide-ranging altcoin option offering to our clients. It is another innovative product from Bullish, enhancing their strong product suite and bringing index derivatives forward."

"CoinDesk Indices is committed to creating tradable and trusted benchmarks," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "With the CoinDesk 80, we're addressing institutional demand for exposure beyond the top 20 digital assets. This index provides a scalable solution for trading, risk management, and allocation. We're thrilled to see early adoption and growing liquidity as we expand our suite of regulated indices."

The next tier is here. Key Features of the CoinDesk 80 Index:

Liquidity and Scalability: Focused on assets with high liquidity and significant market size.

Minimal Exclusions: Stablecoins, wrapped, pegged, staked, and gas tokens.

Comprehensive Liquidity Screening: Evaluates /USD, /USDC, and /USDT pairs on top-tier exchanges ranked by CCData, an affiliate of CoinDesk.

Market Cap Weighting: Constituents are weighted by market cap, with a 5% cap per asset to ensure diversification.

Quarterly Reconstitution: Aligns with CoinDesk 20 reconstitutions, using buffers to reduce turnover and adhering to a robust governance framework.

"The demand for index products is growing as digital assets become an established part of global financial markets," said Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish. "We are excited to launch the CoinDesk 80 Index Perpetual Futures Contract on our platform, leveraging our tight spreads, deep liquidity, and robust regulatory framework to support market participants."

To learn more about the CoinDesk 80 Index, please visit coindesk.com/price/cd80.

For more information on CoinDesk 80 perpetual futures offered by Bullish, please get in touch with a Bullish Relationship Manager.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A portfolio company of the Bullish Group, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Through the recent addition of CC Data Limited, an FCA regulated benchmark administrator, CoinDesk Indices now offers BMR-compliant products across multi-asset indices, reference rates, and strategies. Flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner.

Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

About Bullish

With a focus on developing products and services for the digital assets sector, Bullish has rewired the traditional exchange to benefit asset holders, enable traders and increase market transparency. Supported by the Group's well-capitalized treasury, Bullish's digital asset spot and derivatives trading services utilize high-performance central limit order matching and proprietary market making technology to deliver deep liquidity and tight spreads within a compliant framework.

Launched in November 2021, the exchange is available in 50+ select jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Bullish prioritizes compliance and safeguarding customer assets through robust security measures and regulatory oversight. The business is licensed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. For more information on Bullish, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Disclaimer

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish Group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc., including CC Data Limited, its affiliate which performs certain outsourced administration and calculation services on its behalf (collectively, "CoinDesk Indices"), does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote, or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CoinDesk Indices is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CoinDesk Indices index. CoinDesk Indices does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CoinDesk Indices index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CoinDesk Indices. All content displayed here or otherwise used in connection with any CoinDesk Indices index (the "Content") is owned by CoinDesk Indices and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CoinDesk Indices. CoinDesk Indices does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity, or availability of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CoinDesk Indices does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2025 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

Bullish Exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Ltd which is licensed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (DLT license: FSC1038FSA). High risk product. Only available to eligible professional investors in select locations. Not available to persons located in the United Kingdom unless they are investment professionals or high net worth entities, as defined in Article 19 and 49 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended). Important info and risk warnings here: bullish.com/legal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" relating to future events or the Bullish Group's future financial or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunity. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Bullish Group, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Bullish Group undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

