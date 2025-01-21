Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
[21.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,066,943.00
|USD
|0
|59,113,725.72
|7.3279
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,670,222.00
|EUR
|0
|20,711,537.19
|5.6431
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,621,468.00
|9.8137
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,878,979.91
|7.9623
