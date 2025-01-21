Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 16:24 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2024 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31 December 2024

$ 4.10

JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2024 is $4.10 per share (30 November 2024: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share, net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 169,622

Cash at bank and treasuries 107,643

Other receivables and prepayments 662

Total Assets 277,927

Liabilities

Other liabilities 752

Total liabilities 752

Net Asset Value 277,175

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.10


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.