JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 December 2024 $ 4.10

JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2024 is $4.10 per share (30 November 2024: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share, net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 169,622

Cash at bank and treasuries 107,643

Other receivables and prepayments 662

Total Assets 277,927

Liabilities

Other liabilities 752

Total liabilities 752

Net Asset Value 277,175

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.10