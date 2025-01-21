JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 December 2024
$ 4.10
JZCP's NAV as at 31 December 2024 is $4.10 per share (30 November 2024: $4.12 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share, net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 December 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 169,622
Cash at bank and treasuries 107,643
Other receivables and prepayments 662
Total Assets 277,927
Liabilities
Other liabilities 752
Total liabilities 752
Net Asset Value 277,175
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.10