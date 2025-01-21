Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2024 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2024 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.
Series B Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDRpB
CUSIP: 150602407
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/9/2024
2/20/2024
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
5/10/2024
5/20/2024
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
8/9/2024
8/20/2024
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
11/8/2024
11/20/2024
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
Totals
$1.812500
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.812500
Series C Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDRpC
CUSIP: 150602506
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/9/2024
2/20/2024
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
5/10/2024
5/20/2024
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
8/9/2024
8/20/2024
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
11/8/2024
11/20/2024
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
Totals
$1.625000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.625000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2024 dividends.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT")) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. Cedar's portfolio comprises 16 properties, with approximately 2.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.
