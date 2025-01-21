Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2024 Distributions

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2024 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.

Series B Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpB CUSIP: 150602407 Total Section Distribution Ordinary 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distribution 2/9/2024 2/20/2024 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 5/10/2024 5/20/2024 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 8/9/2024 8/20/2024 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 11/8/2024 11/20/2024 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 Totals $1.812500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.812500 Series C Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpC CUSIP: 150602506 Total Section Distribution Ordinary 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distribution 2/9/2024 2/20/2024 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 5/10/2024 5/20/2024 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 8/9/2024 8/20/2024 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 11/8/2024 11/20/2024 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 Totals $1.625000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.625000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2024 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT")) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. Cedar's portfolio comprises 16 properties, with approximately 2.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

