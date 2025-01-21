Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2024 Distributions

Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025
Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2024 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2024 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.

Series B Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDRpB

CUSIP: 150602407

Total

Section

Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/9/2024

2/20/2024

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

5/10/2024

5/20/2024

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

8/9/2024

8/20/2024

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

11/8/2024

11/20/2024

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

Totals

$1.812500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.812500

Series C Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDRpC

CUSIP: 150602506

Total

Section

Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/9/2024

2/20/2024

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

5/10/2024

5/20/2024

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

8/9/2024

8/20/2024

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

11/8/2024

11/20/2024

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

Totals

$1.625000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.625000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2024 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT")) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. Cedar's portfolio comprises 16 properties, with approximately 2.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.



