DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX):Earnings: $336 million in Q2 vs. -$19 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $1.71 per share Revenue: $2.325 billion in Q2 vs. $1.555 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.95 to $2.25 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX