ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Annual Earnings of $28.2 Million and Increases Semi-Annual Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced annual earnings of $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $7.24, which was an increase of $0.04 from the prior year.

On January 21, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.90 per share to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on February 10, 2025. The dividend rate is an increase of $0.05 per share.

"Despite a challenging rate environment, we consider 2024 a success," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "We are pleased that deposit growth has resumed. In spite of the significant costs incurred from obtaining new deposits and retaining our existing deposits, we were able to marginally improve earnings. Our capital, liquidity and interest rate risk positions all improved during the course of the year to better position us for 2025. Increasing our dividend rate is reflective of our confidence in our capital position."

2024 Highlights

The Bank reported the following financial highlights for the period ending December 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023:

  • Cashmere Valley Bank was ranked seventh-best bank nationwide and second-best in its asset size based on capital, earnings and asset quality metrics by Bank Director magazine.

  • Net income increased slightly to $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

  • Fourth quarter net income totaled $7.1 million, or $1.81 per share.

  • Diluted earnings per share increased slightly from the prior year at $7.24 per share as compared to $7.20 in 2023.

  • Return on equity decreased from 15.69% in fiscal 2023 to 12.93% for fiscal 2024. The decrease in return on equity was due to an increasing capital base from earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

  • Return on assets decreased 3 basis points to 1.36%. While earnings held steady, asset growth occurred during the second half of the year resulting in the reduction.

  • The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 3.14% in 2024 as compared to 3.31% a year ago. Retaining and growing deposit balances proved to be expensive throughout the year and significant expense was incurred. While the Bank's yield on assets improved during the year, the improvement could not keep pace with rapidly changing deposit rates.

  • The efficiency ratio rose from 53.5% to 56.6%. A significant increase was noted in personnel costs due to the inclusion of a $3.9 million reduction to expense in 2023 for the Employee Tax Retention Credit application.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Cash balances increased $101.8 million to $220.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $118.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Deposit balances stabilized in the early part of the year, then grew throughout the third and fourth quarters. There were also a number of large loan payoffs throughout the year. Proceeds from deposit growth and reductions in the loan portfolio were initially utilized to increase on-hand liquidity. Excess proceeds have been used to purchase available for sale securities.

Investments

The fair value of AFS securities and the book value less allowance for credit losses of HTM securities totaled $846.8 million at December 31, 2024. This represented an increase of $56.1 million from December 31, 2023. There were no available for sale security sales in 2024.

Security purchases totaling $172.5 million were made during 2024. The overwhelming majority of purchases were amortizing asset-backed securities in which portions of principal are returned to the Bank on a monthly basis.

Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased $3.9 million during 2024 and totaled $63.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Loans and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2024 gross loans totaled $962.4 million, representing a decrease of $80.1 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2023. Significant loan payoffs adversely affected loan totals. Larger loan payoff activity occurred primarily in the multifamily and municipal loan portfolios. Additionally, loan demand on qualifying projects was soft throughout the year due in part to higher loan rates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.32%, or $12.7 million, as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 1.26%, or $13.1 million, as of December 31, 2023.

The Bank recorded provision expense of $2.0 million in 2024 as compared to $2.9 million in 2023. The decrease in provision expense was largely due to a decrease in charged-off loans. Charged-off loans totaled $3.5 million as compared to $4.5 million in 2023. The majority of charged-off loans came from the equipment finance division which was adversely affected by a recession in long-haul trucking.

Non-performing loan totals were largely unchanged from the prior year. As of December 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.34%, of gross loans as compared to $2.0 million, which represented 0.19% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, which represented an increase of $64.2 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $395.3 million, which was 21.5% of total deposits. Certificate of deposit balances increased significantly from $393.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $502.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The majority of the increase in CD balances occurred due to three-month and seven-month CD specials offered by the Bank.

Capital

As of December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $232.2 million, a 14.5% increase from $202.8 million at December 31, 2023. Equity increased due to an improvement in unrealized losses on available for sale securities totaling $7.1 million in combination with annual earnings less dividends paid. At period end, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 10.94% as compared to 9.91% one year ago.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $63.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $65.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease of $2.5 million represented a decline of 3.7%.

Interest income increased $11.8 million, while interest expense increased by $14.2 million. Loan income increased $5.2 million, securities income increased $4.6 million, and fed funds and deposits with other financial institutions increased $2.0 million.

The average yield on earning assets improved from 4.14% to 4.66%, while the Bank's cost of funds increased from 0.91% to 1.68%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities more than doubled from 1.02% to 2.14%. The significant increases in deposit costs were a result of increases in the interest rate environment and customer expectations.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $6.2 million, or 43.7%, as compared to 2023. Losses on sales of available for sale securities improved by $4.8 million as no securities were sold at a loss in 2024. Insurance commission and fees increased $1.0 million in 2024, and brokerage commissions increased $383,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 11.6%. In large part, non-interest expense increased primarily due to a $3.9 million Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) application submitted and recorded in 2023. Payment from the IRS for the ERTC remains pending. Salaries and benefits increased $5.2 million, of which $3.9 million was attributed to the ERTC. Occupancy expense decreased $542,000.

The provision for loan losses decreased $971,000 in 2024, as charged-off loans decreased from the prior year.

Federal income tax expense decreased approximately $385,000 from the prior year. The Bank's effective tax rate was 17.1% for 2024 as compared to 18.1% in 2023.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

27,642

$

33,150

$

26,619

Interest bearing deposits

188,370

149,764

87,432

Fed funds sold

3,909

3,982

4,085

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

219,921

186,896

118,136

Securities available for sale

716,508

711,205

650,905

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $16, $17 and $20, respectively

130,254

131,558

139,775

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,846

2,891

3,008

Loans held for sale

4

964

4

Loans

962,369

997,119

1,042,453

Allowance for credit losses

(12,748

)

(13,134

)

(13,085

)

Net loans

949,621

983,985

1,029,368

Premises and equipment

19,472

19,645

21,017

Accrued interest receivable

8,952

9,466

9,411

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,647

27,428

26,809

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,576

Intangibles

2,749

2,964

3,465

Mortgage servicing rights

2,441

2,460

2,536

Net deferred tax assets

18,037

15,548

19,563

Other assets

15,435

10,152

12,068

Total assets

$

2,121,563

$

2,112,838

$

2,043,738

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

395,327

$

409,407

$

424,380

Savings and interest-bearing demand

940,084

928,238

956,290

Time

502,542

487,341

393,097

Total deposits

1,837,953

1,824,986

1,773,767

Accrued interest payable

2,842

2,991

2,216

Short-term borrowings

36,000

37,000

48,858

Other liabilities

12,601

15,007

15,099

Total liabilities

1,889,396

1,879,984

1,839,940

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 12/31/2024 -- 3,891,000;
9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990; 12/31/2023 -- 3,883,986

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

5,229

5,233

4,833

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

301,636

294,578

280,087

Other comprehensive income

(58,674

)

(50,652

)

(65,758

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

231,407

232,375

202,378

Noncontrolling interest

760

479

420

Total shareholders' equity

232,167

232,854

202,798

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,121,563

$

2,112,838

$

2,042,738

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the twelve months ended,

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest Income

Loans

$

52,597

$

47,393

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

6,986

4,992

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

29,797

24,548

Tax-exempt

1,313

1,886

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

3,094

3,151

Tax-exempt

142

184

Total interest income

93,929

82,154

Interest Expense

Deposits

28,524

16,259

Short-term borrowings

2,226

257

Total interest expense

30,750

16,516

Net interest income

63,179

65,638

Provision for Credit Losses

1,971

2,942

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

61,208

62,696

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,045

2,128

Mortgage banking operations

1,565

1,514

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

(4,818

)

Brokerage commissions

1,382

999

Insurance commissions and fees

8,754

7,720

Net interchange income (expense)

4,571

4,743

BOLI cash value

838

704

Dividends from correspondent banks

255

86

Other

1,147

1,234

Total non-interest income

20,557

14,310

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

27,584

22,359

Occupancy and equipment

3,471

4,013

Audits and examinations

507

409

State and local business and occupation taxes

1,247

1,346

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

965

1,017

Legal and professional fees

1,073

1,361

Check losses and charge-offs

509

582

Low income housing investment losses

483

633

Data processing

6,295

6,372

Product delivery

1,380

1,255

Other

4,188

3,411

Total non-interest expense

47,702

42,758

Income before income taxes

34,063

34,248

Income Taxes

5,829

6,214

Net income

$

28,234

$

28,034

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

75

50

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

28,159

27,984

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

7.24

$

7.20

Diluted

$

7.24

$

7.20

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest Income

Loans

$

13,102

$

13,210

$

12,767

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

2,037

2,193

1,086

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

7,511

7,921

6,750

Tax-exempt

344

348

357

Securities held to maturty:

Taxable

764

759

787

Tax-exempt

24

24

46

Total interest income

23,782

24,455

21,793

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,348

7,561

5,163

Short-term borrowings

457

548

150

Total interest expense

7,805

8,109

5,313

Net interest income

15,977

16,346

16,480

Provision for Credit Losses

465

904

1,115

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,512

15,442

15,365

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

541

543

473

Mortgage banking operations

413

399

374

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

--

(2,560

)

Brokerage commissions

317

346

232

Insurance commissions and fees

2,402

2,177

2,007

Net interchange income (expense)

1,105

1,169

1,043

BOLI cash value

220

216

182

Dividends from correspondent banks

102

60

19

Other

276

302

367

Total non-interest income

5,376

5,212

2,137

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,197

6,781

2,512

Occupancy and equipment

918

818

1,025

Audits and examinations

21

108

56

State and local business and occupation taxes

300

374

345

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

253

244

229

Legal and professional fees

238

290

622

Check losses and charge-offs

127

115

128

Low income housing investment losses

156

157

154

Data processing

1,562

1,555

1,676

Product delivery

326

354

324

Other

1,037

1,074

858

Total non-interest expense

12,135

11,870

7,929

Income before income taxes

8,753

8,784

9,573

Income Taxes

1,677

1,587

1,858

Net income

$

7,076

$

7,197

$

7,715

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

17

25

27

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

7,059

$

7,172

$

7,688

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.81

$

1.84

$

1.98

Diluted

$

1.81

$

1.84

$

1.98

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
