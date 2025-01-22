Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Annual Earnings of $28.2 Million and Increases Semi-Annual Dividend

Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced annual earnings of $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $7.24, which was an increase of $0.04 from the prior year.

On January 21, 2025, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.90 per share to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on February 10, 2025. The dividend rate is an increase of $0.05 per share.

"Despite a challenging rate environment, we consider 2024 a success," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "We are pleased that deposit growth has resumed. In spite of the significant costs incurred from obtaining new deposits and retaining our existing deposits, we were able to marginally improve earnings. Our capital, liquidity and interest rate risk positions all improved during the course of the year to better position us for 2025. Increasing our dividend rate is reflective of our confidence in our capital position."



2024 Highlights

The Bank reported the following financial highlights for the period ending December 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023:

Cashmere Valley Bank was ranked seventh-best bank nationwide and second-best in its asset size based on capital, earnings and asset quality metrics by Bank Director magazine.

Net income increased slightly to $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

Fourth quarter net income totaled $7.1 million, or $1.81 per share.

Diluted earnings per share increased slightly from the prior year at $7.24 per share as compared to $7.20 in 2023.

Return on equity decreased from 15.69% in fiscal 2023 to 12.93% for fiscal 2024. The decrease in return on equity was due to an increasing capital base from earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Return on assets decreased 3 basis points to 1.36%. While earnings held steady, asset growth occurred during the second half of the year resulting in the reduction.

The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 3.14% in 2024 as compared to 3.31% a year ago. Retaining and growing deposit balances proved to be expensive throughout the year and significant expense was incurred. While the Bank's yield on assets improved during the year, the improvement could not keep pace with rapidly changing deposit rates.

The efficiency ratio rose from 53.5% to 56.6%. A significant increase was noted in personnel costs due to the inclusion of a $3.9 million reduction to expense in 2023 for the Employee Tax Retention Credit application.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Cash balances increased $101.8 million to $220.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $118.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Deposit balances stabilized in the early part of the year, then grew throughout the third and fourth quarters. There were also a number of large loan payoffs throughout the year. Proceeds from deposit growth and reductions in the loan portfolio were initially utilized to increase on-hand liquidity. Excess proceeds have been used to purchase available for sale securities.

Investments

The fair value of AFS securities and the book value less allowance for credit losses of HTM securities totaled $846.8 million at December 31, 2024. This represented an increase of $56.1 million from December 31, 2023. There were no available for sale security sales in 2024.

Security purchases totaling $172.5 million were made during 2024. The overwhelming majority of purchases were amortizing asset-backed securities in which portions of principal are returned to the Bank on a monthly basis.

Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased $3.9 million during 2024 and totaled $63.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Loans and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2024 gross loans totaled $962.4 million, representing a decrease of $80.1 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2023. Significant loan payoffs adversely affected loan totals. Larger loan payoff activity occurred primarily in the multifamily and municipal loan portfolios. Additionally, loan demand on qualifying projects was soft throughout the year due in part to higher loan rates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.32%, or $12.7 million, as of December 31, 2024 as compared to 1.26%, or $13.1 million, as of December 31, 2023.

The Bank recorded provision expense of $2.0 million in 2024 as compared to $2.9 million in 2023. The decrease in provision expense was largely due to a decrease in charged-off loans. Charged-off loans totaled $3.5 million as compared to $4.5 million in 2023. The majority of charged-off loans came from the equipment finance division which was adversely affected by a recession in long-haul trucking.

Non-performing loan totals were largely unchanged from the prior year. As of December 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.34%, of gross loans as compared to $2.0 million, which represented 0.19% of gross loans as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, which represented an increase of $64.2 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $395.3 million, which was 21.5% of total deposits. Certificate of deposit balances increased significantly from $393.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $502.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The majority of the increase in CD balances occurred due to three-month and seven-month CD specials offered by the Bank.

Capital

As of December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $232.2 million, a 14.5% increase from $202.8 million at December 31, 2023. Equity increased due to an improvement in unrealized losses on available for sale securities totaling $7.1 million in combination with annual earnings less dividends paid. At period end, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 10.94% as compared to 9.91% one year ago.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $63.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $65.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease of $2.5 million represented a decline of 3.7%.

Interest income increased $11.8 million, while interest expense increased by $14.2 million. Loan income increased $5.2 million, securities income increased $4.6 million, and fed funds and deposits with other financial institutions increased $2.0 million.

The average yield on earning assets improved from 4.14% to 4.66%, while the Bank's cost of funds increased from 0.91% to 1.68%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities more than doubled from 1.02% to 2.14%. The significant increases in deposit costs were a result of increases in the interest rate environment and customer expectations.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $6.2 million, or 43.7%, as compared to 2023. Losses on sales of available for sale securities improved by $4.8 million as no securities were sold at a loss in 2024. Insurance commission and fees increased $1.0 million in 2024, and brokerage commissions increased $383,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 11.6%. In large part, non-interest expense increased primarily due to a $3.9 million Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) application submitted and recorded in 2023. Payment from the IRS for the ERTC remains pending. Salaries and benefits increased $5.2 million, of which $3.9 million was attributed to the ERTC. Occupancy expense decreased $542,000.

The provision for loan losses decreased $971,000 in 2024, as charged-off loans decreased from the prior year.

Federal income tax expense decreased approximately $385,000 from the prior year. The Bank's effective tax rate was 17.1% for 2024 as compared to 18.1% in 2023.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 27,642 $ 33,150 $ 26,619 Interest bearing deposits 188,370 149,764 87,432 Fed funds sold 3,909 3,982 4,085 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 219,921 186,896 118,136 Securities available for sale 716,508 711,205 650,905 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $16, $17 and $20, respectively 130,254 131,558 139,775 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,846 2,891 3,008 Loans held for sale 4 964 4 Loans 962,369 997,119 1,042,453 Allowance for credit losses (12,748 ) (13,134 ) (13,085 ) Net loans 949,621 983,985 1,029,368 Premises and equipment 19,472 19,645 21,017 Accrued interest receivable 8,952 9,466 9,411 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,647 27,428 26,809 Goodwill 7,579 7,579 7,576 Intangibles 2,749 2,964 3,465 Mortgage servicing rights 2,441 2,460 2,536 Net deferred tax assets 18,037 15,548 19,563 Other assets 15,435 10,152 12,068 Total assets $ 2,121,563 $ 2,112,838 $ 2,043,738 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 395,327 $ 409,407 $ 424,380 Savings and interest-bearing demand 940,084 928,238 956,290 Time 502,542 487,341 393,097 Total deposits 1,837,953 1,824,986 1,773,767 Accrued interest payable 2,842 2,991 2,216 Short-term borrowings 36,000 37,000 48,858 Other liabilities 12,601 15,007 15,099 Total liabilities 1,889,396 1,879,984 1,839,940 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 12/31/2024 -- 3,891,000;

9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990; 12/31/2023 -- 3,883,986 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 5,229 5,233 4,833 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 301,636 294,578 280,087 Other comprehensive income (58,674 ) (50,652 ) (65,758 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 231,407 232,375 202,378 Noncontrolling interest 760 479 420 Total shareholders' equity 232,167 232,854 202,798 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,121,563 $ 2,112,838 $ 2,042,738

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 52,597 $ 47,393 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 6,986 4,992 Securities available for sale: Taxable 29,797 24,548 Tax-exempt 1,313 1,886 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 3,094 3,151 Tax-exempt 142 184 Total interest income 93,929 82,154 Interest Expense Deposits 28,524 16,259 Short-term borrowings 2,226 257 Total interest expense 30,750 16,516 Net interest income 63,179 65,638 Provision for Credit Losses 1,971 2,942 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,208 62,696 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,045 2,128 Mortgage banking operations 1,565 1,514 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- (4,818 ) Brokerage commissions 1,382 999 Insurance commissions and fees 8,754 7,720 Net interchange income (expense) 4,571 4,743 BOLI cash value 838 704 Dividends from correspondent banks 255 86 Other 1,147 1,234 Total non-interest income 20,557 14,310 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 27,584 22,359 Occupancy and equipment 3,471 4,013 Audits and examinations 507 409 State and local business and occupation taxes 1,247 1,346 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 965 1,017 Legal and professional fees 1,073 1,361 Check losses and charge-offs 509 582 Low income housing investment losses 483 633 Data processing 6,295 6,372 Product delivery 1,380 1,255 Other 4,188 3,411 Total non-interest expense 47,702 42,758 Income before income taxes 34,063 34,248 Income Taxes 5,829 6,214 Net income $ 28,234 $ 28,034 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 75 50 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 28,159 27,984 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 7.24 $ 7.20 Diluted $ 7.24 $ 7.20

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 13,102 $ 13,210 $ 12,767 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,037 2,193 1,086 Securities available for sale: Taxable 7,511 7,921 6,750 Tax-exempt 344 348 357 Securities held to maturty: Taxable 764 759 787 Tax-exempt 24 24 46 Total interest income 23,782 24,455 21,793 Interest Expense Deposits 7,348 7,561 5,163 Short-term borrowings 457 548 150 Total interest expense 7,805 8,109 5,313 Net interest income 15,977 16,346 16,480 Provision for Credit Losses 465 904 1,115 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,512 15,442 15,365 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 541 543 473 Mortgage banking operations 413 399 374 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- -- (2,560 ) Brokerage commissions 317 346 232 Insurance commissions and fees 2,402 2,177 2,007 Net interchange income (expense) 1,105 1,169 1,043 BOLI cash value 220 216 182 Dividends from correspondent banks 102 60 19 Other 276 302 367 Total non-interest income 5,376 5,212 2,137 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,197 6,781 2,512 Occupancy and equipment 918 818 1,025 Audits and examinations 21 108 56 State and local business and occupation taxes 300 374 345 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 253 244 229 Legal and professional fees 238 290 622 Check losses and charge-offs 127 115 128 Low income housing investment losses 156 157 154 Data processing 1,562 1,555 1,676 Product delivery 326 354 324 Other 1,037 1,074 858 Total non-interest expense 12,135 11,870 7,929 Income before income taxes 8,753 8,784 9,573 Income Taxes 1,677 1,587 1,858 Net income $ 7,076 $ 7,197 $ 7,715 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 17 25 27 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,059 $ 7,172 $ 7,688 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.81 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 1.81 $ 1.84 $ 1.98

