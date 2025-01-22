J.S. Held Releases 2025 Global Risk Report Addressing Critical Risks Amid Uncertainty

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the new presidential administration in the United States, global consulting firm J.S. Held unveils its annual report focused on critical areas impacting industries and economies worldwide. Explore the 2025 J.S. Held Global Risk Report here.

In an increasingly uncertain and volatile global landscape, businesses, governments, and investors face a growing array of challenges that demand immediate attention and innovative solutions. The 2025 J.S. Held Global Risk Report explores five interconnected topics that organizations must consider in managing risk and opportunity in the year ahead. These include:

Sustainability Investments & Headwinds: With various ESG regulations across jurisdictions and increasing scrutiny over corporate environmental and social practices, experts explore how organizations can align with evolving frameworks while driving innovation. Global Supply Chain Challenges: From geopolitical conflicts to climate disruptions, the report analyzes how companies can build more resilient and sustainable supply chains. Crypto & Digital Asset Intensification: As the crypto landscape transitions through regulatory shifts and technological advancements, the report highlights both the risks and opportunities for businesses and investors. Artificial Intelligence, Data & Digital Regulatory Response: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems reshaping industries, experts examine the regulatory, ethical, and operational challenges, as well as the competitive advantages for organizations that harness this transformative technology responsibly. Cybersecurity Complexities: From AI-powered cyberattacks to evolving data protection laws, the report provides insights into how organizations can safeguard operations and maintain customer trust in a rapidly shifting digital environment.

The 2025 J.S. Held Global Risk Report includes an analysis of these categories of risk and actionable opportunities for companies to gain a competitive edge while addressing critical vulnerabilities.

"The 25 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic advisory experts who contributed to the J.S. Held Global Risk Report have collaboratively parsed not only each risk independently but also at their unique points of intersection to create a framework to support business decision-making," noted Greg Esslinger, Executive Vice President and Global Investigations Practice Leader.

"Our experts' deep understanding of the external factors related to the topics that keep CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CLOs, and Boards of Directors up at night drives the curated insights shared in the report and helps clients navigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the year ahead," adds John Peiserich, Esq., Executive Vice President and Environmental, Health, & Safety Practice Leader.

The depth and breadth of J.S. Held's work in the insurance market provides a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip the firm's experts to assess business risk across diverse geographies, geopolitical landscapes, compliance frameworks, and digital advancements. "In a world where uncertainty is the only constant, there is a need for something solid you can hold onto," observes J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held. "Our name is our promise," he adds. "Our role as strategic advisor is emblematic of this promise, even in the face of the most daunting risks, clients have the expertise and guidance to act with confidence."

"Agile, collaborative, and creative client-centric teams provide solution-forward advisory to our clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project; the J.S. Held Global Risk Report is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years," noted J.S. Held President and Chief Operating Officer Lee Spirer.

J.S. Held's expertise in strategic advisory is built upon five decades of experience in the most rigorous venues - state, federal, and international courts - and spans more than 150 different industry segments.

If you have any questions or would like to further discuss the risks and opportunities outlined in the report, please email GlobalRiskReport@jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, Kristi.Stathis@JSHeld.com, JSHeld.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7laenNVSJs4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824221/JS_Held_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/js-held-releases-2025-global-risk-report-addressing-critical-risks-amid-uncertainty-302355949.html