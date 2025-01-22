DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.9071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 877764 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 371964 EQS News ID: 2072253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)