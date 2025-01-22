Climate change is intensifying water scarcity globally, with projections indicating that by 2050, three out of four people worldwide could face drought impacts, especially in the Global South, where water demand will surpass supply in the coming years. These water scarcity challenges are exacerbated by non-revenue water (NRW) losses, where 30 to 40% of treated drinking water is lost due to pipe leaks and other reasons. These issues are already affecting many cities where communities are experiencing water shortages on a regular basis.

In the context of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos/Switzerland, GWF and Microsoft today proudly announce a collaboration to implement GWF BALANCE, an innovative AI water technology solution for reducing water losses in water distribution networks and enhancing water access in the community. This technology employs advanced data analytics and AI to assess leakage conditions within water distribution networks and determines optimal zone pressure to maximize water loss reduction while ensuring customer satisfaction and safety standards.

Benefits of the solution include a detailed overview of the current non-revenue water volume, an immediate reduction of pressure-related leakage by approximately 35%, and without the need for replacing water pipes or installing other capital-intensive equipment.

The GWF BALANCE approach has already demonstrated impressive results in cities in South Africa, Europe, the UK, and the US.

This collaboration aligns with Microsoft's goal to be water positive by 2030, which includes addressing global water challenges through innovative partnerships and supporting locally relevant projects that offer environmental and social co-benefits, particularly in the Global South. As cities worldwide grapple with similar challenges, this initiative will serve as a scalable model for effective water conservation and management strategies in urban areas facing increasing water stress.

The collaboration welcomes collective action from other corporations aiming to positively impact water access in local communities and cities in high-risk water basins.

Eliza Roberts, Water Lead at Microsoft, commented: "We are excited to partner with GWF, to leverage AI to minimize water loss and increase water availability in water stressed regions."

Florian Strasser, CEO at GWF, stated: "The collaboration with Microsoft is a great opportunity to scale our GWF BALANCE solution globally to positively impact water resiliency. We look forward to work with utilities and support their ongoing non-revenue water optimizations with our fast to implement and high-impact approach."

The project has benefited from strategic advice from James Rees of Noverram, a consultancy delivering innovative and impactful projects in the water and sustainability sectors. Additionally, LimnoTech, a water science and environmental engineering firm dedicated to advancing sustainable water access and stewardship will independently assess the volumetric water benefits of GWF BALANCE using the Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) framework.

GWF is a private company founded in 1899, with its headquarters based in Switzerland, and offices in the UK, US, and Europe. The company specializes in delivering high-quality mechanical, ultrasonic, and radar metering and measurement devices catering to the water sector, encompassing wastewater, water supply, desalination, irrigation, hydrology, and hydropower. GWF customers are leading utilities/municipalities, industrial companies, building managers, and providers of critical infrastructure. GWF assists clients to make intelligent decisions resulting in revenue enhancement, cost reduction, non-revenue-water identification, and critical asset life optimization.

