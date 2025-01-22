BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 21 January 2025 were:

229.01p Capital only

229.43p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 19,232 ordinary shares on 21st January 2025, the Company has 69,834,174 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,527,131 shares which are held in Treasury.