NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $9.229 billion, or $5.27 per share. This compares with $1.594 billion, or $0.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.349 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $10.974 billion from $10.241 billion last year.Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $9.229 Bln. vs. $1.594 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.27 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $10.974 Bln vs. $10.241 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.09Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX