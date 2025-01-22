TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2025

EPS above guidance with record first quarter cash generation

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 27, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.84 billion, flat year over year and as expected on an organic basis. Compared to guidance, sales were unfavorably impacted by increased currency exchange headwinds.

Earnings per share (EPS) above guidance, with GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations at $1.75. Adjusted EPS was $1.95, up approximately 6% year over year.

Orders of $4.0 billion, up 6% year over year and 4% sequentially, driven by the Industrial segment, with increased momentum in artificial intelligence programs.

Operating margin was 18% and adjusted operating margin was a quarterly record at 19.4%, driven by strong operational execution.

Record first quarter cash generation, including: Cash from operating activities of $878 million, up 22% year over year. Free cash flow of $674 million, up 18% year over year.

Returned approximately $500 million to shareholders and deployed $325 million for bolt-on acquisitions in the Industrial segment.

Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 13th consecutive year.

"I'm pleased that our team began the fiscal year with a strong operational performance, highlighted by adjusted EPS above guidance and records in both adjusted operating margin and first quarter free cash flow," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "In our Transportation segment, we continued to navigate an uneven global vehicle production environment to deliver a strong result while continuing to innovate with our global customers in growth trends such as electrification and next-generation vehicle data connectivity. We delivered double digit sales growth in our Industrial segment and expanded margins, driven by momentum in AI programs across multiple customers, as well as capitalizing on ongoing strength in our AD&M and Energy businesses.

"As we continue our operational excellence and innovate with our valued customers, we expect second quarter sales to be up sequentially and adjusted EPS to be up year over year and compared to the first quarter. We remain excited about capitalizing on long-term growth opportunities, including our bolt-on acquisition strategy and margin expansion plans, to keep delivering on our value creation model."

Second Quarter FY25 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.95 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately ($0.05), which includes a one-time non-cash tax charge due to changes in tax law in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.96, up 5% year over year. Second quarter guidance includes $0.06 of currency exchange and tax headwinds compared to the prior year.

Beginning this fiscal year, the company has two reportable segments - Transportation Solutions and Industrial Solutions - resulting from a reorganization announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company provided recast financial information in an 8-K filing on Dec. 17, 2024.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.





Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarters Ended

December 27,

December 29,

2024

2023

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,836

$ 3,831 Cost of sales

2,476



2,507 Gross margin

1,360



1,324 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

427



424 Research, development, and engineering expenses

188



173 Acquisition and integration costs

5



8 Restructuring and other charges, net

50



21 Operating income

690



698 Interest income

23



22 Interest expense

(6)



(18) Other expense, net

(1)



(3) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

706



699 Income tax (expense) benefit

(178)



1,105 Income from continuing operations

528



1,804 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



(1) Net income $ 528

$ 1,803











Basic earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.77

$ 5.80 Net income

1.77



5.80











Diluted earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.75

$ 5.76 Net income

1.75



5.76











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic

299



311 Diluted

301



313

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



December 27,

September 27,

2024

2024

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,254

$ 1,319 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34 and $32, respectively

2,912



3,055 Inventories

2,619



2,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

734



740 Total current assets

7,519



7,631 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,759



3,903 Goodwill

5,835



5,801 Intangible assets, net

1,177



1,174 Deferred income taxes

3,270



3,497 Other assets

881



848 Total assets $ 22,441

$ 22,854 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 920

$ 871 Accounts payable

1,859



1,728 Accrued and other current liabilities

1,694



2,147 Total current liabilities

4,473



4,746 Long-term debt

3,285



3,332 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

778



810 Deferred income taxes

203



199 Income taxes

396



411 Other liabilities

773



870 Total liabilities

9,908



10,368 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

124



131 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding as of December 27, 2024

-



- Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of

December 27, 2024

-



- Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 300,840,538 shares issued

and common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 316,574,781 shares authorized and issued, respectively

3



139 Accumulated earnings

12,933



14,533 Ordinary shares and common shares held in treasury, at cost, 2,074,979 and 16,656,681 shares,

respectively

(310)



(2,322) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(217)



5 Total shareholders' equity

12,409



12,355 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 22,441

$ 22,854

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarters Ended

December 27,

December 29,

2024

2023

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 528

$ 1,803 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



1 Income from continuing operations

528



1,804 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization

186



194 Deferred income taxes

98



(1,217) Non-cash lease cost

34



34 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

41



42 Share-based compensation expense

35



34 Other

12



40 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable, net

146



127 Inventories

(118)



(282) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68



(48) Accounts payable

150



128 Accrued and other current liabilities

(295)



(239) Income taxes

30



12 Other

(37)



90 Net cash provided by operating activities

878



719 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(205)



(151) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



2 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(325)



(349) Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash retained by business sold

-



38 Other

(8)



(8) Net cash used in investing activities

(537)



(468) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

90



(69) Repayment of debt

-



(1) Proceeds from exercise of share options

34



11 Repurchase of ordinary/common shares

(303)



(476) Payment of ordinary/common share dividends to shareholders

(189)



(183) Other

(27)



(27) Net cash used in financing activities

(395)



(745) Effect of currency translation on cash

(11)



3 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(65)



(491) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,319



1,661 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,254

$ 1,170











Supplemental cash flow information:









Income taxes paid, net of refunds

49



100

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarters Ended

December 27,

December 29,

2024

2023

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 878

$ 719 Capital expenditures, net

(204)



(149) Free cash flow (1) $ 674

$ 570



(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarters Ended



December 27,



December 29,



2024



2023



($ in millions)

Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,243







$ 2,393





Industrial Solutions

1,593









1,438





Total $ 3,836







$ 3,831























































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 446

19.9 %

$ 487

20.4 % Industrial Solutions

244

15.3





211

14.7

Total $ 690

18.0 %

$ 698

18.2 %

















































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 478

21.3 %

$ 504

21.1 % Industrial Solutions

267

16.8





227

15.8

Total $ 745

19.4 %

$ 731

19.1 %



(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)



Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (74)

(4.1) %

$ (55)

(3.0) %

$ (7)

$ (12) Commercial transportation

(44)

(12.4)





(41)

(11.6)





(3)



- Sensors

(32)

(13.3)





(30)

(12.6)





(2)



- Total Transportation Solutions

(150)

(6.3)





(126)

(5.2)





(12)



(12) Industrial Solutions (3):

































Automation and connected living

15

3.2





(21)

(4.5)





(2)



38 Aerospace, defense, and marine

44

15.2





45

15.4





(1)



- Digital data networks

134

48.0





134

48.0





-



- Energy

11

5.4





14

6.8





(3)



- Medical

(49)

(24.5)





(49)

(24.5)





-



- Total Industrial Solutions

155

10.8





123

8.6





(6)



38 Total $ 5

0.1 %

$ (3)

- %

$ (18)

$ 26



(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)











Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 446



$ -

$ 32

$ -

$ 478

Industrial Solutions

244





5



18



-



267

Total $ 690



$ 5

$ 50

$ -

$ 745



































Operating margin

18.0 %





















19.4 %

































Income tax expense $ (178)



$ (1)

$ (9)

$ 13

$ (175)



































Effective tax rate

25.2 %





















23.0 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 528



$ 4

$ 41

$ 13

$ 586



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.75



$ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.04

$ 1.95





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Represents income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)











Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 487



$ -

$ 14

$ 3

$ 504

Industrial Solutions

211





8



7



1



227

Total $ 698



$ 8

$ 21

$ 4

$ 731



































Operating margin

18.2 %





















19.1 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 1,105



$ (1)

$ (5)

$ (1,254)

$ (155)



































Effective tax rate

(158.1) %





















21.2 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,804



$ 7

$ 16

$ (1,250)

$ 577



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 5.76



$ 0.02

$ 0.05

$ (3.99)

$ 1.84





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 29, 2024

(UNAUDITED)











Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 477



$ -

$ 19

$ 496

Industrial Solutions

215





3



21



239

Total $ 692



$ 3

$ 40

$ 735





























Operating margin

17.4 %















18.5 %



























Income tax expense $ (146)



$ (1)

$ (6)

$ (153)





























Effective tax rate

21.3 %















21.0 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 541



$ 2

$ 34

$ 577





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.75



$ 0.01

$ 0.11

$ 1.86





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 27, 2024

(UNAUDITED)











Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,880



$ -

$ 67

$ 3

$ 1,950

Industrial Solutions

916





21



99



1



1,037

Total $ 2,796



$ 21

$ 166

$ 4

$ 2,987



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.9 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 397



$ (3)

$ (29)

$ (1,016)

$ (651)



































Effective tax rate

(14.2) %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 3,194



$ 18

$ 137

$ (1,012)

$ 2,337



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 10.34



$ 0.06

$ 0.44

$ (3.28)

$ 7.56





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes a $636 million net income tax benefit associated with a $972 million ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary reduced by a $336 million valuation allowance related to the amount of the tax credit not expected to be realized. Also includes a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland and a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of January 22, 2025

(UNAUDITED)



Outlook for



Quarter Ending



March 28,



2025

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.05)

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.13

Acquisition-related charges

0.01

Tax items

1.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.96

















Net sales growth (decline)

(0.4) % Translation

2.8

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(1.1)

Organic net sales growth (1)

1.3 %



(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc