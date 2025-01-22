NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2024. "2024 was a transformative year for Johnson & Johnson, marked by strong growth, an accelerating pipeline and industry-leading investments in innovation," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "As a healthcare company, with a disease-centric approach, we are improving the standard of care in a broad range of diseases with high unmet need, including multiple myeloma, lung cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and heart failure. With our strong financial foundation, differentiated portfolio and robust pipeline, we are well positioned to sustain the high pace of growth and innovation that is the hallmark of Johnson & Johnson."
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.
Overall financial results
Q4
Full Year
($ in Millions, expect EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Reported Sales
$22,520
$ 21,395
5.3%
$88,821
$ 85,159
4.3%
Net Earnings
$3,431
$4,132
(17.0)%
$14,066
$13,326
5.6%
EPS (diluted)
$1.41
$1.70
(17.1)%
$5.79
$5.20
11.3%
Q4
Full Year
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
6.7%
5.9%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
5.7%
5.4%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 ex. COVID-19 Vaccine
5.9%
6.5%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$4,946
$5,562
(11.1)%
$ 24,242
$ 25,409
(4.6)%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.04
$2.29
(10.9)%
$9.98
$9.92
0.6%
Free Cash Flow6,7
~$19,800
$18,248
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
6
Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.
7
Full year 2024 is estimated as of January 22, 2025. Full year 2023 includes approximately 8 months contribution from the Consumer Health segment.
Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$13,204
$12,009
10.0%
10.0
-
8.6
International
9,316
9,386
(0.7)
2.5
(3.2)
2.0
Worldwide
$22,520
$21,395
5.3%
6.7
(1.4)
5.7
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$50,302
$46,444
8.3%
8.3
-
7.6
International
38,519
38,715
(0.5)
2.9
(3.4)
2.7
Worldwide
$88,821
$85,159
4.3%
5.9
(1.6)
5.4
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$14,332
$13,722
4.4%
6.1
(1.7)
6.3
MedTech
8,188
7,673
6.7
7.6
(0.9)
4.6
Worldwide
$22,520
$21,395
5.3%
6.7
(1.4)
5.7
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$56,964
$54,759
4.0%
5.7
(1.7)
5.8
MedTech
31,857
30,400
4.8
6.2
(1.4)
4.7
Worldwide
$88,821
$85,159
4.3%
5.9
(1.6)
5.4
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
Full year 2024 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 7.5%*. Growth was driven primarily by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), and Other Oncology in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (ustekinumab) in Immunology and Other Neuroscience in Neuroscience. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 5.7%*.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.2%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.5%. Growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, and wound closure products in General Surgery.
Full-year 2025 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
January 2025
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
2.0% - 3.0% / 2.5%
Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$90.9B - $91.7B / $91.3B
2.5% - 3.5% / 3.0%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$89.2B - $90.0B / $89.6B
0.5% - 1.5% / 1.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.75 - $10.95 / $10.85
7.7% - 9.7% / 8.7%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.50 - $10.70 / $10.60
5.2% - 7.2% / 6.2%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2025 = $1.04 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
Notable announcements in the quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.
Regulatory
SPRAVATO (esketamine) approved in the U.S. as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression1
Press Release
European Commission approves LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) in combination with RYBREVANT (amivantamab) for the first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer1
Press Release
New Drug Application initiated with U.S. FDA for TAR-200, the first and only intravesical drug releasing system for patients with BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Announces CE Mark Approval for Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Catheter1
Press Release
Nipocalimab granted U.S. FDA Priority Review for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson's Posdinemab and Tau Active Immunotherapy Receive U.S. FDA Fast Track Designations for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease1
Press Release
European Commission approves RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson submits application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval of a new indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant
Press Release
U.S. FDA Expands Indication for Impella Heart Pumps to Treat Pediatric Patients
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval for first pediatric indications for TREMFYA (guselkumab)
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval for subcutaneous induction regimen of TREMFYA (guselkumab) in ulcerative colitis, a first for an IL-23 inhibitor
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Receives IDE Approval for OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System
Press Release
Nipocalimab is the first and only investigational therapy granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of adults living with moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson submits applications in the U.S. and EU seeking approval of DARZALEX FASPRO / DARZALEX as subcutaneous monotherapy for high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma
Press Release
DARZALEX (daratumumab)-SC based quadruplet regimen approved by the European Commission for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible
Press Release
Data Releases
RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) show statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus osimertinib1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson to showcase strength of its broad hematology portfolio and pipeline at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Press Release
Icotrokinra delivered an industry-leading combination of significant skin clearance with demonstrated tolerability in a once daily pill in Phase 3 topline results
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson advances leadership in rheumatic disease innovation with 43 abstracts at ACR 2024
Press Release
Shockwave Medical Unveils First Clinical Outcomes of New IVL Platform in Late-Breaking Presentation at VIVA 2024
Press Release
TREMFYA (guselkumab) is the first and only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate robust results with a fully subcutaneous regimen in both induction and maintenance in Crohn's disease
Press Release
New SPECTREM study findings reveal TREMFYA (guselkumab) effectively clears overlooked and undertreated plaque psoriasis
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson highlights innovative neuropsychiatry portfolio and pipeline at Psych Congress
Press Release
Nipocalimab demonstrates sustained disease control in adolescents living with generalized myasthenia gravis in Phase 2/3 study
Press Release
Product Launch
MENTOR MemoryGel Enhance Breast Implant Receives FDA Approval for Largest Size Breast Implants for Reconstruction
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Receives FDA Approval for the VARIPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation Platform for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation2
Press Release
Other
Johnson & Johnson Strengthens Neuroscience Leadership with Acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.1
Press Release
1
Subsequent to the quarter
2
On January 5, 2025, Johnson & Johnson MedTech temporarily paused the U.S. External Evaluation and all U.S. VARIPULSE cases. More information can be found in the Statement on VARIPULSE.
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of Kenvue Inc. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|TWELVE MONTHS
|Percent Change
|Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
|Total
|Operations
|Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine (1)
|U.S.
$
8,977
8,079
11.1
%
11.1
-
$
33,970
31,169
9.0
%
9.0
-
|International
5,355
5,643
(5.1
)
(1.0
)
(4.1
)
22,994
23,590
(2.5
)
1.3
(3.8
)
14,332
13,722
4.4
6.1
(1.7
)
56,964
54,759
4.0
5.7
(1.7
)
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
|U.S.
8,977
8,079
11.1
11.1
-
33,970
31,169
9.0
9.0
-
|International
5,355
5,599
(4.4
)
(0.3
)
(4.1
)
22,796
22,473
1.4
5.5
(4.1
)
14,332
13,678
4.8
6.5
(1.7
)
56,766
53,642
5.8
7.5
(1.7
)
|MedTech
|U.S.
4,227
3,930
7.6
7.6
-
16,332
15,275
6.9
6.9
-
|International
3,961
3,743
5.8
7.6
(1.8
)
15,525
15,125
2.6
5.4
(2.8
)
8,188
7,673
6.7
7.6
(0.9
)
31,857
30,400
4.8
6.2
(1.4
)
|U.S.
13,204
12,009
10.0
10.0
-
50,302
46,444
8.3
8.3
-
|International
9,316
9,386
(0.7
)
2.5
(3.2
)
38,519
38,715
(0.5
)
2.9
(3.4
)
|Worldwide
22,520
21,395
5.3
6.7
(1.4
)
88,821
85,159
4.3
5.9
(1.6
)
|U.S.
13,204
12,009
10.0
10.0
-
50,302
46,444
8.3
8.3
-
|International
9,316
9,342
(0.3
)
2.9
(3.2
)
38,321
37,598
1.9
5.5
(3.6
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
22,520
21,351
5.5
%
6.9
(1.4
)
$
88,623
84,042
5.5
%
7.0
(1.5
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
13,204
12,009
10.0
%
10.0
-
$
50,302
46,444
8.3
%
8.3
-
|Europe
4,921
4,962
(0.8
)
(0.2
)
(0.6
)
20,212
20,410
(1.0
)
(0.6
)
(0.4
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,135
1,166
(2.7
)
17.6
(20.3
)
4,714
4,549
3.6
20.4
(16.8
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,260
3,258
0.1
0.9
(0.8
)
13,593
13,756
(1.2
)
2.3
(3.5
)
|International
9,316
9,386
(0.7
)
2.5
(3.2
)
38,519
38,715
(0.5
)
2.9
(3.4
)
|Worldwide
$
22,520
21,395
5.3
%
6.7
(1.4
)
$
88,821
85,159
4.3
%
5.9
(1.6
)
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)
|U.S.*
$
13,204
12,009
10.0
%
10.0
-
$
50,302
46,444
8.3
%
8.3
-
|Europe(1)
4,921
4,918
0.1
0.7
(0.6
)
20,014
19,293
3.7
4.1
(0.4
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*
1,135
1,166
(2.7
)
17.6
(20.3
)
4,714
4,549
3.6
20.4
(16.8
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa*
3,260
3,258
0.1
0.9
(0.8
)
13,593
13,756
(1.2
)
2.3
(3.5
)
|International
9,316
9,342
(0.3
)
2.9
(3.2
)
38,321
37,598
1.9
5.5
(3.6
)
|Worldwide
$
22,520
21,351
5.5
%
6.9
(1.4
)
$
88,623
84,042
5.5
%
7.0
(1.5
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|*No COVID-19 Vaccine sales
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|FOURTH QUARTER
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
22,520
100.0
$
21,395
100.0
5.3
|Cost of products sold
7,128
31.6
6,798
31.8
4.9
|Gross Profit
15,392
68.4
14,597
68.2
5.4
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
6,453
28.6
5,810
27.1
11.1
|Research and development expense
5,298
23.5
4,480
20.9
18.3
|In-process research and development impairments
17
0.1
58
0.3
|Interest (income) expense, net
(144
)
(0.6
)
(212
)
(1.0
)
|Other (income) expense, net
(161
)
(0.7
)
(421
)
(2.0
)
|Restructuring
42
0.2
56
0.3
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
3,887
17.3
4,826
22.6
(19.5
)
|Provision for taxes on income
456
2.1
694
3.3
(34.3
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
3,431
15.2
$
4,132
19.3
(17.0
)
|Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
(83
)
|Net earnings
$
3,431
$
4,049
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.41
$
1.70
(17.1
)
|Net earnings/(loss) per share (Basic) from Discontinued Operations*
$
-
$
(0.03
)
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,427.1
2,430.7
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
11.7
%
14.4
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
5,421
24.1
$
6,237
29.2
(13.1
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
4,946
22.0
$
5,562
26.0
(11.1
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.04
$
2.29
(10.9
)
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
8.8
%
10.8
%
|* Basic shares of 2,407.2 are used to calculate loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive.
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|TWELVE MONTHS
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
88,821
100.0
$
85,159
100.0
4.3
|Cost of products sold
27,471
30.9
26,553
31.2
3.5
|Gross Profit
61,350
69.1
58,606
68.8
4.7
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
22,869
25.7
21,512
25.2
6.3
|Research and development expense
17,232
19.4
15,085
17.7
14.2
|In-process research and development impairments
211
0.2
313
0.4
|Interest (income) expense, net
(577
)
(0.6
)
(489
)
(0.6
)
|Other (income) expense, net
4,694
5.3
6,634
7.8
|Restructuring
234
0.3
489
0.6
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
16,687
18.8
15,062
17.7
10.8
|Provision for taxes on income
2,621
3.0
1,736
2.1
51.0
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
14,066
15.8
$
13,326
15.6
5.6
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
21,827
|Net earnings
$
14,066
$
35,153
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
5.79
$
5.20
11.3
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
8.52
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,429.4
2,560.4
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
15.7
%
11.5
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
28,979
32.6
$
29,811
35.0
(2.8
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
24,242
27.3
$
25,409
29.8
(4.6
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
9.98
$
9.92
0.6
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
16.3
%
14.8
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Fourth Quarter
|Twelve Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported
$3,431
$4,132
$14,066
$13,326
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
(16)
166
5,450
7,152
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,171
1,148
4,526
4,532
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
23
10
100
663
|Restructuring related 2
62
139
269
798
|Medical Device Regulation 3
47
88
204
311
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
298
237
1,226
339
|(Gains)/losses on securities
(68)
(435)
306
641
|IPR&D impairments
17
58
211
313
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(80)
75
(2,135)
(2,694)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
61
(56)
19
28
|Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax
$4,946
$5,562
$24,242
$25,409
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,427.1
2,430.7
2,429.4
2,560.4
|Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.04
|
$2.29
$9.98
$9.92
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.05
$9.99
|Notes:
1
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments which was completed in Q4 2024.
2
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $102 million Q4 2024 YTD and $55 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 ($479 million Q4 2023 YTD) includes the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. This program was completed in Q4 2024.
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $60 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 ($167 million Q4 2024 YTD) and $84 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 ($319 million Q4 2023 YTD) primarily includes costs related to the market and product exits.
3
|European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance. The implementation was substantially completed as of Q4 2024, and ongoing costs will be reflected in MedTech's operating results beginning in 2025.
4
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|FOURTH QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
4.4
%
6.7
%
5.3
%
|U.S.
11.1
%
7.6
%
10.0
%
|International
(5.1
)%
5.8
%
(0.7
)%
|WW Currency
(1.7
)
(0.9
)
(1.4
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(4.1
)
(1.8
)
(3.2
)
|WW Operational
6.1
%
7.6
%
6.7
%
|U.S.
11.1
%
7.6
%
10.0
%
|International
(1.0
)%
7.6
%
2.5
%
|Shockwave
(3.4
)
(1.2
)
|U.S.
(5.1
)
(1.7
)
|International
(1.5
)
(0.6
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.2
0.4
0.2
|U.S.
0.1
0.8
0.3
|International
0.3
0.0
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
6.3
%
4.6
%
5.7
%
|U.S.
11.2
%
3.3
%
8.6
%
|International
(0.7
)%
6.1
%
2.0
%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
0.4
0.2
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
0.7
0.4
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
6.7
%
4.6
%
5.9
%
|U.S.
11.2
%
3.3
%
8.6
%
|International
0.0
%
6.1
%
2.4
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|TWELVE MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
4.0
%
4.8
%
4.3
%
|U.S.
9.0
%
6.9
%
8.3
%
|International
(2.5
)%
2.6
%
(0.5
)%
|WW Currency
(1.7
)
(1.4
)
(1.6
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(3.8
)
(2.8
)
(3.4
)
|WW Operational
5.7
%
6.2
%
5.9
%
|U.S.
9.0
%
6.9
%
8.3
%
|International
1.3
%
5.4
%
2.9
%
|Shockwave
(1.9
)
(0.7
)
|U.S.
(2.9
)
(1.0
)
|International
(0.8
)
(0.3
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.1
0.4
0.2
|U.S.
0.1
0.8
0.3
|International
0.2
0.1
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
5.8
%
4.7
%
5.4
%
|U.S.
9.1
%
4.8
%
7.6
%
|International
1.5
%
4.7
%
2.7
%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
1.8
1.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
4.2
2.6
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
7.6
%
4.7
%
6.5
%
|U.S.
9.1
%
4.8
%
7.6
%
|International
5.7
%
4.7
%
5.3
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$
2,856
3,033
-5.9
%
-5.9
%
-
$
11,355
11,539
-1.6
%
-1.6
%
-
|Intl
1,383
1,562
-11.5
%
-6.5
%
-5.0
%
6,473
6,513
-0.6
%
4.0
%
-4.6
%
|WW
4,238
4,595
-7.8
%
-6.1
%
-1.7
%
17,828
18,052
-1.2
%
0.4
%
-1.6
%
|REMICADE
|US
231
294
-21.4
%
-21.4
%
-
1,009
1,143
-11.7
%
-11.7
%
-
|US Exports (3)
9
35
-73.3
%
-73.3
%
-
98
147
-33.0
%
-33.0
%
-
|Intl
117
100
16.5
%
22.9
%
-6.4
%
497
549
-9.5
%
-5.0
%
-4.5
%
|WW
359
429
-16.5
%
-15.0
%
-1.5
%
1,605
1,839
-12.8
%
-11.4
%
-1.4
%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
262
258
1.3
%
1.3
%
-
1,082
1,124
-3.8
%
-3.8
%
-
|Intl
321
244
32.1
%
44.2
%
-12.1
%
1,108
1,073
3.3
%
13.2
%
-9.9
%
|WW
583
502
16.2
%
22.1
%
-5.9
%
2,190
2,197
-0.3
%
4.5
%
-4.8
%
|STELARA
|US
1,699
1,786
-4.9
%
-4.9
%
-
6,720
6,966
-3.5
%
-3.5
%
-
|Intl
650
967
-32.7
%
-29.6
%
-3.1
%
3,641
3,892
-6.4
%
-3.3
%
-3.1
%
|WW
2,349
2,753
-14.7
%
-13.6
%
-1.1
%
10,361
10,858
-4.6
%
-3.4
%
-1.2
%
|TREMFYA
|US
654
657
-0.6
%
-0.6
%
-
2,443
2,147
13.7
%
13.7
%
-
|Intl
295
252
16.9
%
21.7
%
-4.8
%
1,227
999
22.8
%
27.6
%
-4.8
%
|WW
949
910
4.2
%
5.6
%
-1.4
%
3,670
3,147
16.6
%
18.1
%
-1.5
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
0
2
|*
|*
-
3
11
-74.1
%
-74.1
%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
0
2
|*
|*
|*
3
11
-74.1
%
-74.1
%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
331
353
-6.4
%
-6.4
%
-
1,354
1,500
-9.8
%
-9.8
%
-
|Intl
443
498
-11.2
%
-9.8
%
-1.4
%
2,042
2,918
-30.0
%
-29.3
%
-0.7
%
|WW
774
852
-9.2
%
-8.4
%
-0.8
%
3,396
4,418
-23.1
%
-22.7
%
-0.4
%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|Intl
0
44
|*
|*
|*
198
1,117
-82.4
%
-82.4
%
0.0
%
|WW
0
44
|*
|*
|*
198
1,117
-82.4
%
-82.4
%
0.0
%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
7
9
-10.1
%
-10.1
%
-
31
35
-10.0
%
-10.0
%
-
|Intl
315
299
5.0
%
5.6
%
-0.6
%
1,241
1,115
11.2
%
11.2
%
0.0
%
|WW
322
307
4.6
%
5.1
%
-0.5
%
1,272
1,150
10.6
%
10.6
%
0.0
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
321
341
-5.8
%
-5.8
%
-
1,311
1,446
-9.4
%
-9.4
%
-
|Intl
86
98
-12.9
%
-8.9
%
-4.0
%
401
408
-1.7
%
1.1
%
-2.8
%
|WW
407
439
-7.4
%
-6.5
%
-0.9
%
1,712
1,854
-7.7
%
-7.1
%
-0.6
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
1
4
-53.1
%
-53.1
%
-
11
19
-41.0
%
-41.0
%
-
|Intl
43
58
-24.2
%
-22.4
%
-1.8
%
203
278
-26.7
%
-23.9
%
-2.8
%
|WW
45
62
-26.1
%
-24.4
%
-1.7
%
214
297
-27.6
%
-25.0
%
-2.6
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,148
1,022
12.3
%
12.3
%
-
4,398
4,065
8.2
%
8.2
%
-
|Intl
628
780
-19.6
%
-16.8
%
-2.8
%
2,718
3,076
-11.6
%
-7.8
%
-3.8
%
|WW
1,775
1,801
-1.5
%
-0.3
%
-1.2
%
7,115
7,140
-0.4
%
1.3
%
-1.7
%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
33
39
-12.8
%
-12.8
%
-
134
230
-41.7
%
-41.7
%
-
|Intl
125
142
-11.5
%
-7.7
%
-3.8
%
507
554
-8.4
%
-4.1
%
-4.3
%
|WW
159
180
-11.7
%
-8.8
%
-2.9
%
641
783
-18.1
%
-15.1
%
-3.0
%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
796
733
8.6
%
8.6
%
-
3,125
2,897
7.9
%
7.9
%
-
|Intl
267
278
-4.0
%
-1.8
%
-2.2
%
1,097
1,218
-9.9
%
-7.1
%
-2.8
%
|WW
1,063
1,011
5.1
%
5.7
%
-0.6
%
4,222
4,115
2.6
%
3.4
%
-0.8
%
|SPRAVATO
|US
269
180
50.1
%
50.1
%
-
929
589
57.8
%
57.8
%
-
|Intl
28
26
7.1
%
12.5
%
-5.4
%
148
100
48.2
%
51.2
%
-3.0
%
|WW
297
206
44.6
%
45.3
%
-0.7
%
1,077
689
56.4
%
56.8
%
-0.4
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
49
71
-31.0
%
-31.0
%
-
210
349
-39.8
%
-39.8
%
-
|Intl
206
334
-38.1
%
-35.4
%
-2.7
%
965
1,204
-19.8
%
-15.1
%
-4.7
%
|WW
255
404
-36.9
%
-34.6
%
-2.3
%
1,175
1,553
-24.3
%
-20.7
%
-3.6
%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
3,019
2,285
32.2
%
32.2
%
-
10,854
8,462
28.3
%
28.3
%
-
|Intl
2,476
2,334
6.1
%
10.6
%
-4.5
%
9,926
9,199
7.9
%
12.1
%
-4.2
%
|WW
5,497
4,618
19.0
%
21.3
%
-2.3
%
20,781
17,661
17.7
%
19.8
%
-2.1
%
|CARVYKTI
|US
304
145
|*
|*
-
869
469
85.2
%
85.2
%
-
|Intl
31
13
|*
|*
|*
94
30
|*
|*
|*
|WW
334
159
|*
|*
|*
963
500
92.7
%
92.7
%
0.0
%
|DARZALEX
|US
1,799
1,395
28.9
%
28.9
%
-
6,588
5,277
24.8
%
24.8
%
-
|Intl
1,285
1,155
11.3
%
17.0
%
-5.7
%
5,082
4,467
13.8
%
19.1
%
-5.3
%
|WW
3,084
2,550
20.9
%
23.5
%
-2.6
%
11,670
9,744
19.8
%
22.2
%
-2.4
%
|ERLEADA
|US
342
287
19.0
%
19.0
%
-
1,282
1,065
20.3
%
20.3
%
-
|Intl
442
361
22.4
%
25.7
%
-3.3
%
1,717
1,322
29.8
%
32.9
%
-3.1
%
|WW
784
647
20.9
%
22.7
%
-1.8
%
2,999
2,387
25.6
%
27.3
%
-1.7
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
250
255
-2.0
%
-2.0
%
-
1,020
1,051
-3.0
%
-3.0
%
-
|Intl
481
533
-9.6
%
-6.8
%
-2.8
%
2,018
2,214
-8.8
%
-6.3
%
-2.5
%
|WW
731
788
-7.2
%
-5.2
%
-2.0
%
3,038
3,264
-6.9
%
-5.2
%
-1.7
%
|TECVAYLI
|US
108
102
5.6
%
5.6
%
-
418
334
25.3
%
25.3
%
-
|Intl
38
24
59.9
%
71.6
%
-11.7
%
131
61
|*
|*
|*
|WW
146
126
15.8
%
18.0
%
-2.2
%
549
395
38.8
%
39.8
%
-1.0
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
9
9
-7.3
%
-7.3
%
-
34
50
-32.2
%
-32.2
%
-
|Intl
127
191
-33.6
%
-30.7
%
-2.9
%
597
837
-28.6
%
-24.6
%
-4.0
%
|WW
135
201
-32.4
%
-29.6
%
-2.8
%
631
887
-28.8
%
-25.0
%
-3.8
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
208
90
|*
|*
-
643
215
|*
|*
-
|Intl
74
58
25.5
%
30.6
%
-5.1
%
288
269
7.1
%
10.4
%
-3.3
%
|WW
282
148
90.4
%
92.4
%
-2.0
%
931
484
92.5
%
94.3
%
-1.8
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
819
733
11.6
%
11.6
%
-
3,143
2,697
16.5
%
16.5
%
-
|Intl
274
282
-3.2
%
1.2
%
-4.4
%
1,140
1,117
2.0
%
8.2
%
-6.2
%
|WW
1,092
1,017
7.4
%
8.7
%
-1.3
%
4,282
3,815
12.3
%
14.1
%
-1.8
%
|OPSUMIT
|US
385
368
4.8
%
4.8
%
-
1,520
1,292
17.7
%
17.7
%
-
|Intl
160
169
-5.2
%
-2.5
%
-2.7
%
664
681
-2.4
%
1.1
%
-3.5
%
|WW
545
536
1.7
%
2.5
%
-0.8
%
2,184
1,973
10.7
%
11.9
%
-1.2
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
391
348
12.3
%
12.3
%
-
1,511
1,326
13.9
%
13.9
%
-
|Intl
75
70
5.7
%
11.2
%
-5.5
%
307
255
20.1
%
27.3
%
-7.2
%
|WW
465
419
11.2
%
12.1
%
-0.9
%
1,817
1,582
14.9
%
16.1
%
-1.2
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
42
18
|*
|*
-
112
79
41.8
%
41.8
%
-
|Intl
40
45
-10.0
%
-0.4
%
-9.6
%
169
182
-6.9
%
8.2
%
-15.1
%
|WW
82
61
32.3
%
39.3
%
-7.0
%
281
260
7.9
%
18.3
%
-10.4
%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
805
652
23.3
%
23.3
%
-
2,866
2,906
-1.4
%
-1.4
%
-
|Intl
153
185
-17.6
%
-15.1
%
-2.5
%
696
765
-9.1
%
-7.1
%
-2.0
%
|WW
957
837
14.3
%
14.8
%
-0.5
%
3,562
3,671
-3.0
%
-2.6
%
-0.4
%
|XARELTO
|US
676
525
28.5
%
28.5
%
-
2,373
2,365
0.3
%
0.3
%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
676
525
28.5
%
28.5
%
-
2,373
2,365
0.3
%
0.3
%
-
|OTHER
|US
130
127
1.5
%
1.5
%
-
494
541
-8.8
%
-8.8
%
-
|Intl
153
185
-17.6
%
-15.1
%
-2.5
%
696
765
-9.1
%
-7.1
%
-2.0
%
|WW
281
312
-9.8
%
-8.3
%
-1.5
%
1,189
1,306
-8.9
%
-7.8
%
-1.1
%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
8,977
8,079
11.1
%
11.1
%
-
33,970
31,169
9.0
%
9.0
%
-
|Intl
5,355
5,643
-5.1
%
-1.0
%
-4.1
%
22,994
23,590
-2.5
%
1.3
%
-3.8
%
|WW
$
14,332
$
13,722
4.4
%
6.1
%
-1.7
%
$
56,964
54,759
4.0
%
5.7
%
-1.7
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
|US
$
1,221
971
25.8
%
25.8
%
-
$
4,513
3,633
24.2
%
24.2
%
-
|Intl
841
698
20.6
%
22.0
%
-1.4
%
3,194
2,717
17.6
%
20.9
%
-3.3
%
|WW
2,062
1,669
23.6
%
24.2
%
-0.6
%
7,707
6,350
21.4
%
22.8
%
-1.4
%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
681
667
2.1
%
2.1
%
-
2,738
2,458
11.4
%
11.4
%
-
|Intl
640
572
11.7
%
13.3
%
-1.6
%
2,529
2,230
13.4
%
17.0
%
-3.6
%
|WW
1,321
1,239
6.6
%
7.3
%
-0.7
%
5,267
4,688
12.3
%
14.0
%
-1.7
%
|ABIOMED
|US
308
276
11.3
%
11.3
%
-
1,213
1,066
13.7
%
13.7
%
-
|Intl
77
64
19.8
%
21.1
%
-1.3
%
284
240
18.2
%
20.3
%
-2.1
%
|WW
384
340
12.9
%
13.2
%
-0.3
%
1,496
1,306
14.5
%
14.9
%
-0.4
%
|SHOCKWAVE (5)
|US
202
-
|*
|*
-
442
-
|*
|*
-
|Intl
56
-
|*
|*
-
122
-
|*
|*
-
|WW
258
-
|*
|*
-
564
-
|*
|*
-
|OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
|US
31
28
11.1
%
11.1
%
-
120
109
10.7
%
10.7
%
-
|Intl
68
61
12.1
%
12.3
%
-0.2
%
260
247
5.3
%
7.3
%
-2.0
%
|WW
99
89
11.8
%
12.0
%
-0.2
%
380
356
6.9
%
8.4
%
-1.5
%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,460
1,425
2.4
%
2.4
%
-
5,689
5,525
3.0
%
3.0
%
-
|Intl
856
843
1.6
%
2.5
%
-0.9
%
3,470
3,417
1.5
%
3.0
%
-1.5
%
|WW
2,315
2,268
2.1
%
2.5
%
-0.4
%
9,158
8,942
2.4
%
3.0
%
-0.6
%
|HIPS
|US
272
266
2.5
%
2.5
%
-
1,057
996
6.2
%
6.2
%
-
|Intl
146
132
10.6
%
11.7
%
-1.1
%
581
564
3.0
%
4.6
%
-1.6
%
|WW
418
398
5.2
%
5.6
%
-0.4
%
1,638
1,560
5.0
%
5.6
%
-0.6
%
|KNEES
|US
238
242
-1.5
%
-1.5
%
-
922
896
2.9
%
2.9
%
-
|Intl
160
144
10.7
%
11.3
%
-0.6
%
623
559
11.3
%
12.4
%
-1.1
%
|WW
398
387
3.1
%
3.3
%
-0.2
%
1,545
1,456
6.1
%
6.5
%
-0.4
%
|TRAUMA
|US
514
487
5.5
%
5.5
%
-
2,013
1,949
3.3
%
3.3
%
-
|Intl
250
255
-1.9
%
-0.5
%
-1.4
%
1,036
1,030
0.6
%
2.1
%
-1.5
%
|WW
764
741
3.0
%
3.5
%
-0.5
%
3,049
2,979
2.3
%
2.9
%
-0.6
%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
434
430
1.1
%
1.1
%
-
1,696
1,684
0.7
%
0.7
%
-
|Intl
300
311
-3.6
%
-2.9
%
-0.7
%
1,230
1,263
-2.6
%
-1.2
%
-1.4
%
|WW
735
742
-0.9
%
-0.6
%
-0.3
%
2,926
2,947
-0.7
%
-0.1
%
-0.6
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
1,038
1,047
-0.9
%
-0.9
%
-
4,003
4,031
-0.7
%
-0.7
%
-
|Intl
1,469
1,484
-1.0
%
1.4
%
-2.4
%
5,842
6,006
-2.7
%
0.6
%
-3.3
%
|WW
2,507
2,530
-0.9
%
0.4
%
-1.3
%
9,845
10,037
-1.9
%
0.1
%
-2.0
%
|ADVANCED
|US
478
468
2.0
%
2.0
%
-
1,838
1,833
0.2
%
0.2
%
-
|Intl
673
698
-3.6
%
-1.6
%
-2.0
%
2,650
2,837
-6.6
%
-3.5
%
-3.1
%
|WW
1,151
1,167
-1.4
%
-0.1
%
-1.3
%
4,488
4,671
-3.9
%
-2.0
%
-1.9
%
|GENERAL
|US
560
579
-3.1
%
-3.1
%
-
2,165
2,198
-1.5
%
-1.5
%
-
|Intl
795
785
1.4
%
4.0
%
-2.6
%
3,192
3,168
0.8
%
4.3
%
-3.5
%
|WW
1,357
1,364
-0.5
%
1.0
%
-1.5
%
5,358
5,366
-0.2
%
2.0
%
-2.2
%
|VISION
|US
509
487
4.5
%
4.5
%
-
2,128
2,086
2.0
%
2.0
%
-
|Intl
794
721
10.2
%
12.2
%
-2.0
%
3,018
2,986
1.1
%
3.7
%
-2.6
%
|WW
1,303
1,208
7.9
%
9.1
%
-1.2
%
5,146
5,072
1.5
%
3.0
%
-1.5
%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
396
374
6.0
%
6.0
%
-
1,684
1,626
3.6
%
3.6
%
-
|Intl
541
508
6.4
%
8.5
%
-2.1
%
2,049
2,076
-1.3
%
1.8
%
-3.1
%
|WW
937
882
6.3
%
7.4
%
-1.1
%
3,733
3,702
0.8
%
2.6
%
-1.8
%
|SURGICAL
|US