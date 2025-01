NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (GLENMARK.NS), Thursday announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules.The company noted that the newly introduced product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX