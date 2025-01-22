Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJ2F | ISIN: US67010T1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THE NOW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE NOW CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation Subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., Explores Selling Development Rights for Solar Farm Project in Greece, NY

Finanznachrichten News

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., is actively exploring the sale of development rights for a groundbreaking solar energy project located at 4777 Dewey Avenue, Greece, New York. This strategic move aims to generate funding for the advancement of solar energy projects nationwide.

The 19.5-acre site in Greece, NY, is set to host a state-of-the-art ground-mount solar farm. This initiative underscores Green Rain Solar's commitment to developing innovative and sustainable energy solutions that accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

Green Rain Solar, specializing in urban and distributed solar energy systems, seeks to transform underutilized spaces into renewable energy powerhouses. The sale of development rights for this project will provide the capital needed to enhance further solar initiatives, expand operations, and support clean energy adoption in high-demand regions.

"This project represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver sustainable solar energy solutions," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "The Greece, NY, site exemplifies our approach to maximizing the potential of renewable energy infrastructure."

About The Now Corporation
The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.
Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Cimino
Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: The Now Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.