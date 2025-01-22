The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation Subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., Explores Selling Development Rights for Solar Farm Project in Greece, NY

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., is actively exploring the sale of development rights for a groundbreaking solar energy project located at 4777 Dewey Avenue, Greece, New York. This strategic move aims to generate funding for the advancement of solar energy projects nationwide.

The 19.5-acre site in Greece, NY, is set to host a state-of-the-art ground-mount solar farm. This initiative underscores Green Rain Solar's commitment to developing innovative and sustainable energy solutions that accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

Green Rain Solar, specializing in urban and distributed solar energy systems, seeks to transform underutilized spaces into renewable energy powerhouses. The sale of development rights for this project will provide the capital needed to enhance further solar initiatives, expand operations, and support clean energy adoption in high-demand regions.

"This project represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver sustainable solar energy solutions," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "The Greece, NY, site exemplifies our approach to maximizing the potential of renewable energy infrastructure."

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

