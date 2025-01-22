The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 21 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 21 January 2025 99.17p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.41p per ordinary share
22 January 2025
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
