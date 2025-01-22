Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences ("Maxwell"), a pre-clinical drug platform company that develops Claromers, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides, today announced the appointment of José Antonio Alas to its Board of Directors. The appointment adds a seasoned industry veteran with extensive international market expertise to Maxwell.

"Antonio's heart is in the right place and his experience in public-private partnerships with many governments will elevate our capabilities to deliver medicines that create health for the world, safely and affordably," said Maxwell Biosciences CEO, Founder & Chairman Scotch McClure.

Antonio Alas is a seasoned global pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience in driving international business growth and strategic leadership. Throughout his career, Antonio has held key positions at Eli Lilly and Company, notably as President and General Manager for South Asia, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. In this role, he achieved unprecedented growth by executing successful product launches and forging partnerships to enhance patient access to innovative medications. Antonio earned his MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and holds a bachelor's degree in Systems and Control Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. As a board member at Maxwell Biosciences, Antonio continues to shape the pharmaceutical industry with his insights and strategic vision.

"I am honored to join Maxwell Biosciences' Board of Directors and look forward to contributing my experience to help drive the company's mission of delivering innovative and affordable healthcare solutions globally," said newly-appointed Maxwell Biosciences Board Director José Antonio Alas.





About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a pre-clinical drug platform company that develops Claromers, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides. Inspired by nature, these deep tech breakthrough molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus and pan-Influenza A (avian, swine and human) in destroying viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely preserving healthy cells. This new "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in lab-grown human tissues and in multiple animal studies and is shelf-stable - removing the need for refrigeration in storage. The compounds imitate key components of the innate immune system: humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans and experienced life science executives.

