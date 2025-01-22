Anzeige
22.01.2025
VALID Therapeutics Partners With Araceli Biosciences to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery

NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / VALID, a Techbio startup dedicated to reshaping drug discovery with complex human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) co-culture models that deliver increased predictive validity, has partnered with Araceli Biosciences to leverage the cutting-edge Araceli Endeavor® Ultra High Throughput - High Content Imaging Platform. This collaboration enhances VALID's ability to generate high-quality, actionable data at unprecedented speed and scale, accelerating the path to transformative therapies.

Valid Therapeutics and Araceli Biosciences Partner to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Valid Therapeutics and Araceli Biosciences Partner to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery

"The Endeavor platform is truly unmatched in speed and throughput for arrayed formats," said Tim Ahfeldt, CEO of VALID Therapeutics. "For professionals seeking cutting-edge capabilities, it delivers an exceptional combination of performance and usability.

"What sets Araceli apart is their unique blend of innovative acquisition technologies and an exceptional team that consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible. Their expertise is critical in today's fast-evolving landscape of AI-ready, fit-for-purpose data generation."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in VALID's mission to deliver innovative therapies that make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes. "As we achieve key milestones, we look forward to sharing how this collaboration is driving transformative advancements in drug discovery," Ahfeldt added.

Matt Beaudet, CEO of Araceli Biosciences, commented on the partnership: "VALID exemplifies innovation in biotech. They are generating experimental data using next-generation human disease models. Their forward-thinking approach to AI-driven drug discovery is inspiring, and we're proud to support their mission to accelerate breakthroughs in drug discovery.?

"The Endeavor platform is designed to deliver unmatched precision and scalability, and we're excited to see it empower VALID's groundbreaking work."

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both companies to harness advanced technology in the pursuit of life-saving therapies, setting a new standard for speed and accuracy in drug discovery.

For more information about VALID Therapeutics and Araceli Biosciences, please visit https://www.validtx.com and www.aracelibio.com.

About VALID Therapeutics

The traditional drug development pipeline is marred by high failure rates and inefficiencies, largely due to unreliable and non-translating research models. VALID focuses on addressing this critical issue using advanced/complex hiPSC-derived models with increased predictive validity. Transforming Drug Development with VALID Techbio 2.0: Predictive Validity/Efficacy at Scale Better Data = Better Targets = Successful Drug Discovery.

About Araceli Biosciences

Araceli Biosciences is on a mission to create cutting-edge technologies that empower researchers to accelerate therapeutic discovery. Our goal is to be the leader in predictive AI-based image acquisition and analysis, enabling more informed decisions to increase therapeutic success. We envision a future where patients have earlier access to the most effective treatments.

Contact Information

Don Weldon
VP of Marketing
info@aracelibio.com

