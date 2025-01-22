AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb" (Fair) of Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c) (LICI) (Bahrain).

The under review with negative implications status reflects the uncertainty regarding LICI's financial position considering the lack of financial information prepared under IFRS 17 in 2024. The Credit Ratings are expected to remain under review until AM Best has received LICI's audited year-end 2024 financial statements under IFRS 17 and has subsequently assessed the company's credit rating fundamentals in light of this information.

