Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 20:00 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.01.25IE000LZC9NM05,284,994.00USD2,781,94938,683,214.207.3194
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.01.25IE000DOZYQJ73,670,222.00EUR020,688,641.195.6369
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.01.25IE000GETKIK81,965,273.00GBP019,267,172.249.8038
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
22.01.25IE000XIITCN5612,758.00GBP04,873,826.077.9539

