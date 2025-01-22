Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
[22.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,284,994.00
|USD
|2,781,949
|38,683,214.20
|7.3194
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,670,222.00
|EUR
|0
|20,688,641.19
|5.6369
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,965,273.00
|GBP
|0
|19,267,172.24
|9.8038
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,873,826.07
|7.9539
