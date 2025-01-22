Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized in Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 ranking. This is the third time Trane Technologies has been featured on this annual list, which recognizes leading companies for their investments in green solutions such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized in Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 ranking," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to pioneering groundbreaking innovations for our customers, pushing the boundaries of possibility and leading the transformation to a more sustainable future for all."

For over a decade, sustainability has been the cornerstone of Trane Technologies' business strategy and integrated into every aspect of how we do business. This was recently demonstrated through the company's acquisition of BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous HVAC controls and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) building technology. BrainBox AI leverages deep learning algorithms to predict building energy needs and automate HVAC systems, resulting in up to a 25% reduction in energy consumption and up to a 40% decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Trane Technologies recently became the first company in its industry to commit to a 40% reduction in embodied carbon by partnering with material suppliers and incorporating circular design criteria, addressing the significant carbon footprint of buildings. This commitment builds on Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122682293/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Travis Bullard

+1-919-802-2593

Media@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com