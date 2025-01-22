WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $667 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $594 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $3.987 billion from $4.038 billion last year.Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $667 Mln. vs. $594 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $3.987 Bln vs. $4.038 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX