Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 04:42 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DeepRoute.ai Showcases the Latest Smart Driving Technology at Automotive World Tokyo 2025 After a Milestone Year

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai is excited to announce its participation in Automotive World Tokyo 2025, where CEO Maxwell Zhou has been invited to deliver a keynote speech on the paradigm shift in autonomous driving empowered by end-to-end model. After a year of robust business growth, customer successes and technology advancements, DeepRoute.ai invites media and industry partners to join them for in-depth discussions at the exhibition, located at East Hall E55-23 at Tokyo Big Sight.

CEO Maxwell was invited to deliver a keynote speech on its latest technology

What's to Expect from DeepRoute at Automotive World Tokyo 2025
DeepRoute will highlight a range of innovative technologies and customer collaborations at the event, including:

  • Recent Design Wins: DeepRoute has secured multiple partnerships, including smart Automobile, a well-established Chinese automaker, and a leading Chinese multinational conglomerate, among others.
  • Automotive Market Leadership Outlook: In just four months, from September to December 2024, DeepRoute.ai captured a 10% market share of urban NOA with its two collaborative smart driving cars, establishing itself as a top-tier player among other smart driving solution providers.
    In 2025, over ten vehicle models-including SUVs, MPVs, off-road vehicles, and more-will be launched with DeepRoute's smart driving platform DeepRoute IO. More than 200,000 vehicles equipped with this platform are expected to hit the consumer market, solidifying DeepRoute.ai as a leader in smart driving solutions.
  • Win-Win with Automakers: DeepRoute.ai is committed to developing best-selling cars in partnerships with automakers. One model integrated with DeepRoute IO has achieved 3 times the sales of its non-smart driving counterpart, becoming the best-selling in its class.
  • Expanding Global Clientele and Deployment: DeepRoute.ai will establish its European office and initiate global road testing this year, accelerating its efforts to bring smart driving technology to international markets.
  • Innovative VLA model to Be Deployed Mid-2025: With a forward-looking technological vision, DeepRoute.ai will be the first to deploy the VLA model in consumer vehicles, making smart driving decisions more transparent, understandable, and trustworthy.

"I am deeply honored to be invited by Automotive World Tokyo to share our technology advancements. This exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with Japanese partners and explore future cooperation," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "In 2025, we are committed to strengthen our leadership with the deployment of our cutting-edge VLA model and expanding adoption of our DeepRoute IO smart driving platform. We are well-positioned to become the provider of choice in ADAS and look forward to collaborating with global automakers to bring smart driving vehicles to the world."

Executive speech details:

  • CEO Keynote Session
    Date: January 22
    Time: 15:00-15:40 (GMT+9)
    Location: Conference B, East Hall
    Topic: The Autonomous Driving Paradigm Shift: Empowered by End-to-End Model
    Speaker: Dr. Maxwell Zhou, CEO

  • Technology Seminar
    Date: January 23
    Time: 11:00-11:20 (GMT+9)
    Location: East Hall 6 New Tech Trend Venue
    Topic: How End-to-End Model is Fueling a 10x Expansion in Robotaxi and Smart Driving Passenger Vehicles
    Speaker: Dr. Xuan Liu, Vice President and Partner

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604393/1_VLA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deeprouteai-showcases-the-latest-smart-driving-technology-at-automotive-world-tokyo-2025-after-a-milestone-year-302358126.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.