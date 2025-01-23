The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation In Conjunction With Subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., Launch a Visionary Video Showcasing Solar Energy Solutions

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) and its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., are proud to unveil an inspiring video that highlights their mission to revolutionize urban solar energy solutions. The video, available on YouTube, provides an engaging glimpse into how Green Rain Solar Inc. is transforming rooftops into sustainable energy hubs that seamlessly integrate with the grid.

The video, accessible here: https://ai.invideo.io/watch/jVS2cWk9mbP, takes viewers on a journey through Green Rain Solar Inc.'s innovative approach to addressing energy demands in urban environments. As cities face rising energy costs and growing environmental challenges, Green Rain Solar Inc. offers a groundbreaking solution by turning unused rooftop space into a renewable energy source.

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation, stated:

"This video serves as a powerful medium to communicate our vision and the critical role Green Rain Solar Inc. plays in creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. We are excited to share this with our shareholders, partners, and communities as we continue to lead the way in urban solar innovation."

Green Rain Solar Inc. is committed to maximizing efficiency and sustainability by delivering clean energy to high-cost urban areas, helping reduce dependency on traditional energy sources while contributing to the fight against climate change.

The Now Corporation invites all stakeholders to view and share the video to help amplify the message of renewable energy and sustainable living.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

