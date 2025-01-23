Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 23 January 2025. The Schlatter Group generated order intake of CHF 100.7 million in the 2024 financial year (2023: CHF 113.1 million). At CHF 114.0 million, net sales were down on the previous year (2023: CHF 128.6 million). The order backlog as at 31.12.2024 was CHF 61.4 million (31.12.2023: CHF 73.9 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the financial year is expected to be in the low single-digit million range. The market outlook for 2025 is positive and the plants are already well utilised for the current financial year.
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
