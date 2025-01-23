CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to 8-day lows of 156.75 against the U.S. dollar and 172.92 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.44 and 172.59, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 163.13 and 193.01 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 162.82 and 192.63, respectively.The yen dropped to a 2-week low of 88.83 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 88.57.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 98.32 and 108.91 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 98.12 and 108.68, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the greenback, 176.00 against the franc, 165.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 90.00 against the kiwi, 99.00 against the aussie and 110.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX