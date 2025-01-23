Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.01.25
09:59 Uhr
3,560 Euro
+0,060
+1,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,80011:28
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 22 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            28,828 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            294.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            300.9179p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,648,424 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,398,026.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,828

Volume weighted average price (pence): 300.9179

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
697                294.50      08:13:35          00073239550TRLO0      XLON 
336                294.50      08:13:35          00073239551TRLO0      XLON 
827                297.50      08:26:16          00073240344TRLO0      XLON 
727                300.00      10:12:23          00073248005TRLO0      XLON 
758                300.00      10:49:40          00073249320TRLO0      XLON 
140                300.00      11:04:13          00073249738TRLO0      XLON 
1024               301.50      13:46:40          00073255021TRLO0      XLON 
111                301.50      13:46:40          00073255022TRLO0      XLON 
111                301.50      13:46:40          00073255023TRLO0      XLON 
298                301.00      13:46:47          00073255075TRLO0      XLON 
600                301.00      13:46:47          00073255076TRLO0      XLON 
104                301.00      13:46:47          00073255077TRLO0      XLON 
190                301.00      13:46:47          00073255078TRLO0      XLON 
786                299.50      14:47:15          00073258792TRLO0      XLON 
813                299.50      14:47:15          00073258793TRLO0      XLON 
975                300.50      14:47:19          00073258796TRLO0      XLON 
58                301.00      14:47:49          00073258813TRLO0      XLON 
816                301.00      15:30:44          00073261045TRLO0      XLON 
1091               301.00      15:30:44          00073261046TRLO0      XLON 
742                301.00      15:30:44          00073261047TRLO0      XLON 
840                301.00      15:30:44          00073261048TRLO0      XLON 
875                301.00      15:30:44          00073261049TRLO0      XLON 
1440               302.00      15:34:33          00073261299TRLO0      XLON 
1400               302.00      15:34:33          00073261300TRLO0      XLON 
270                302.00      15:34:33          00073261301TRLO0      XLON 
41                302.00      15:34:33          00073261302TRLO0      XLON 
877                302.00      15:36:11          00073261355TRLO0      XLON 
807                302.00      15:41:11          00073261577TRLO0      XLON 
877                301.50      15:46:14          00073261832TRLO0      XLON 
893                301.50      15:46:14          00073261833TRLO0      XLON 
225                302.00      15:49:51          00073261976TRLO0      XLON 
57                302.00      15:49:51          00073261977TRLO0      XLON 
487                302.00      15:49:51          00073261978TRLO0      XLON 
726                302.00      15:49:51          00073261979TRLO0      XLON 
791                301.00      15:51:34          00073262031TRLO0      XLON 
200                301.00      15:55:34          00073262169TRLO0      XLON 
526                301.00      15:55:34          00073262170TRLO0      XLON 
630                301.00      15:57:34          00073262268TRLO0      XLON 
103                301.00      15:57:34          00073262269TRLO0      XLON 
21                301.00      16:00:10          00073262369TRLO0      XLON 
153                301.00      16:00:10          00073262370TRLO0      XLON 
723                301.00      16:01:10          00073262419TRLO0      XLON 
600                301.00      16:05:10          00073262638TRLO0      XLON 
148                301.00      16:05:10          00073262639TRLO0      XLON 
598                302.00      16:07:17          00073262703TRLO0      XLON 
161                302.00      16:07:17          00073262704TRLO0      XLON 
553                302.00      16:08:30          00073262761TRLO0      XLON 
272                302.00      16:08:33          00073262771TRLO0      XLON 
753                302.00      16:10:07          00073262833TRLO0      XLON 
793                302.00      16:19:58          00073263818TRLO0      XLON 
729                302.00      16:19:58          00073263819TRLO0      XLON 
55                302.00      16:19:58          00073263820TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  372191 
EQS News ID:  2072949 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072949&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.